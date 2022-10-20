Middle order holds key to depleted India's title aspirations

“Injuries are part and parcel of the sport, there is nothing much that can be done about it,” Rohit told reporters. “When you play so many games, injuries are bound to happen.
“Our focus in this last year was that we should build our bench strength.”
The experienced Mohammed Shami was drafted in for Bumrah but has not played any international cricket since July, while left-armer Axar Patel will have big shoes to fill as Jadeja's replacement for India, who open their campaign against arch-rival Pakistan on Sunday.
Rohit, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli make up the top three of India's batting line-up but it will be the middle order of Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and either Rishabh Pant or Dinesh Karthik that will hold the key to their title hopes.
Yadav, second in official rankings for T20 batters, has mesmerising shot-making ability while Pandya's big-hitting ability is well documented in white-ball cricket.
Karthik has been a revelation with his versatile batting and finishing capability but the lack of left-handers in India's batting line-up could make a case for Pant's inclusion, at least in some games, at number six.
India's middle order can be called upon to make up for slow starts and add those extra runs to provide a bit more of a cushion to their bowlers.
Former coach Ravi Shastri called India's current batting line-up their best ever in the shortest format.
“I've been part of the system for the last seven years as a coach and now watching it from outside, this is the strongest batting line-up India has had, if you look at youth, experience, at players peaking in this format of the game,” he said.
Rohit says a lot of things will have to fall into place if they are to win the title.
"It's been a while since we have won the World Cup," Rohit, who leads the side at a World Cup for the first time, told the India cricket board's website.
"The motive and the whole thought process is to win the World Cup, but we know that we need to do a lot of things right to get there, so one step at a time for us."
Rohit said it was important to focus on each game as it comes.
"We can't think too far ahead. You really cannot think about semis and finals from now itself," said the opener, whose form remains a concern for the side.
"You just need to focus on each team that you are going to come against and try to do your best and prepare well against each team and make sure we move in the right direction."
There is considerable hype around India's opening match on Sunday -- a "blockbuster" against Pakistan -- but Rohit said his players must not get swept up by the moment.
"It's a big game -- we are starting off our campaign. But, at the same time, we want to just keep ourselves quite relaxed and focused on what we need to do as individuals because that is going to be the key for us.
"If individuals can keep themselves calm and composed during the game, we'll get the result that we're looking for." — Reuters
Middle order holds key to depleted India's title aspirations
Image: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images
Hampered by injuries to key players, India will need their batters to find an extra gear in Australia to compensate for their bowling limitations if they are to lift the T20 World Cup trophy for a second time.
India, who won the first edition of the tournament in 2007, lost fast bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah to a back injury and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja to a knee problem in the lead-up to the event.
Bumrah's absence will not only rob India of his new ball skills but Rohit Sharma's team will also miss his pinpoint yorkers and variations in the death overs.
Jadeja required surgery on the injured knee and his accurate bowling in the middle overs, hard-hitting batting lower down the order and electric fielding will leave a gaping hole in the side.
“Injuries are part and parcel of the sport, there is nothing much that can be done about it,” Rohit told reporters. “When you play so many games, injuries are bound to happen.
“Our focus in this last year was that we should build our bench strength.”
The experienced Mohammed Shami was drafted in for Bumrah but has not played any international cricket since July, while left-armer Axar Patel will have big shoes to fill as Jadeja's replacement for India, who open their campaign against arch-rival Pakistan on Sunday.
Rohit, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli make up the top three of India's batting line-up but it will be the middle order of Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and either Rishabh Pant or Dinesh Karthik that will hold the key to their title hopes.
Yadav, second in official rankings for T20 batters, has mesmerising shot-making ability while Pandya's big-hitting ability is well documented in white-ball cricket.
Karthik has been a revelation with his versatile batting and finishing capability but the lack of left-handers in India's batting line-up could make a case for Pant's inclusion, at least in some games, at number six.
India's middle order can be called upon to make up for slow starts and add those extra runs to provide a bit more of a cushion to their bowlers.
Former coach Ravi Shastri called India's current batting line-up their best ever in the shortest format.
“I've been part of the system for the last seven years as a coach and now watching it from outside, this is the strongest batting line-up India has had, if you look at youth, experience, at players peaking in this format of the game,” he said.
Rohit says a lot of things will have to fall into place if they are to win the title.
"It's been a while since we have won the World Cup," Rohit, who leads the side at a World Cup for the first time, told the India cricket board's website.
"The motive and the whole thought process is to win the World Cup, but we know that we need to do a lot of things right to get there, so one step at a time for us."
Rohit said it was important to focus on each game as it comes.
"We can't think too far ahead. You really cannot think about semis and finals from now itself," said the opener, whose form remains a concern for the side.
"You just need to focus on each team that you are going to come against and try to do your best and prepare well against each team and make sure we move in the right direction."
There is considerable hype around India's opening match on Sunday -- a "blockbuster" against Pakistan -- but Rohit said his players must not get swept up by the moment.
"It's a big game -- we are starting off our campaign. But, at the same time, we want to just keep ourselves quite relaxed and focused on what we need to do as individuals because that is going to be the key for us.
"If individuals can keep themselves calm and composed during the game, we'll get the result that we're looking for." — Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer