Gelvandale Hub steeped in history and scripting new chapters

“Looking back at the trip to Gauteng, it was a good experience for us, and it showed that we are doing something right. It was a proud moment for everyone involved,” he said.
“I am just happy that the hard work we are putting in is bringing through players of colour who are of real quality and who have the potential to make a big impact on SA cricket in the future.”
The hub is one of four that fall under the Eastern Cape banner, with eight schools feeding directly to them.
They have 98 players on their database with these scouted from more than 50 schools that Bell and his team work with.
He and his two assistant coaches — Mark Blaauw and Jarryd Lookwhy — work tirelessly with schools in the northern areas to ensure that they give the most talented young boys and girls an opportunity to fulfil their full potential.
“We visit schools whenever we can and help out to scout the talent during PE lessons,” Bell said.
“We are in contact with the teachers who are looking out for players who might have potential. We work closely with them, and this is the first part of identifying the talent within our region.
“We als go out and watch some of the KFC Mini-Cricket Leagues and competitions where we find further talent. As I said, we’re in a big area and a lot of work needs to be done to find players.
“The schools don’t have very good cricket facilities because a lot of them have been vandalised or just deteriorated and never repaired over the years. So, we need to work with the children at the hub.
“We incorporate all of them by having different days for different age groups where they will attend the hub.
“What we also do is try to nurture the talent of these players, refine their skills and get them in good shape so that by the time they are ready for high school, they are picked up by the better schools or the traditionally strong cricketing schools.
“We also work on their academics through the NYS [National Youth Service] where we have some tutors and educators assisting the children with their schoolwork and this gives them an even greater chance of succeeding at school.”
NYS is a government-related programme that has been established to mobilise the unemployed youth of the country to become active citizens while earning a basic income and increasing their employability.
CSA has its own similar initiative called School in the Box, which is slowly being introduced at the hub to give the players a further outlet for their studies.
For Bell, who is now busy with his Level 3 coaching certificate, both sport and education are important for youngsters to give them a greater chance of success in life.
“If you look at what CSA has created here with the hubs, it’s absolutely fantastic,” he said.
“It offers so many more people opportunities. This is also a great chance for these children as they are afforded the best of both worlds.
“They all know that sport alone is not sufficient. They have to do well at school, too, and this will give them a chance of making something of their lives.” — CSA
Gelvandale Hub steeped in history and scripting new chapters
Northern areas club has been developing cricketers for more than four decades
Image: GETTY IMAGES/ HAGEN HOPKINS
Gelvandale Cricket Club is steeped in history and has been at the heart of the game’s development in the Eastern Cape region for more than four decades.
The Gqeberha institution, now home to the Gelvandale Hub, has been in existence since 1977 and is regarded as one of the leading clubs when it comes to providing opportunities to players from previously disadvantaged communities.
Distinguished names like Russell Domingo, Ashwell Prince, Wayne Parnell, Robin Peterson, Garnett Kruger and Alviro Petersen have all either represented the club or been graduates of it.
Since 2015, the Cricket SA (CSA) Hub programme for the area has been housed at the club and has gone on to produce the likes of SA junior internationals Jade Smith and Esa Gangat.
Other up-and-coming prospects include Ethan Frosler, Dayalan Boyce, Hamza Khan and Ashley Murphy.
The hub’s head coach is former Warriors all-rounder Warren Bell, a man who is doing his best to try to bring through the next generation of players of colour from the region.
So far, the 36-year-old, in his fourth season at the hub, has performed wonders.
Earlier this year they won the first National U16 Hub Championship held in Tshwane.
The competition brought together hubs from all around the country with Gelvandale going on to oust Tygerberg Hub (Western Cape) in the final.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images
“Looking back at the trip to Gauteng, it was a good experience for us, and it showed that we are doing something right. It was a proud moment for everyone involved,” he said.
“I am just happy that the hard work we are putting in is bringing through players of colour who are of real quality and who have the potential to make a big impact on SA cricket in the future.”
The hub is one of four that fall under the Eastern Cape banner, with eight schools feeding directly to them.
They have 98 players on their database with these scouted from more than 50 schools that Bell and his team work with.
He and his two assistant coaches — Mark Blaauw and Jarryd Lookwhy — work tirelessly with schools in the northern areas to ensure that they give the most talented young boys and girls an opportunity to fulfil their full potential.
“We visit schools whenever we can and help out to scout the talent during PE lessons,” Bell said.
“We are in contact with the teachers who are looking out for players who might have potential. We work closely with them, and this is the first part of identifying the talent within our region.
“We als go out and watch some of the KFC Mini-Cricket Leagues and competitions where we find further talent. As I said, we’re in a big area and a lot of work needs to be done to find players.
“The schools don’t have very good cricket facilities because a lot of them have been vandalised or just deteriorated and never repaired over the years. So, we need to work with the children at the hub.
“We incorporate all of them by having different days for different age groups where they will attend the hub.
“What we also do is try to nurture the talent of these players, refine their skills and get them in good shape so that by the time they are ready for high school, they are picked up by the better schools or the traditionally strong cricketing schools.
“We also work on their academics through the NYS [National Youth Service] where we have some tutors and educators assisting the children with their schoolwork and this gives them an even greater chance of succeeding at school.”
NYS is a government-related programme that has been established to mobilise the unemployed youth of the country to become active citizens while earning a basic income and increasing their employability.
CSA has its own similar initiative called School in the Box, which is slowly being introduced at the hub to give the players a further outlet for their studies.
For Bell, who is now busy with his Level 3 coaching certificate, both sport and education are important for youngsters to give them a greater chance of success in life.
“If you look at what CSA has created here with the hubs, it’s absolutely fantastic,” he said.
“It offers so many more people opportunities. This is also a great chance for these children as they are afforded the best of both worlds.
“They all know that sport alone is not sufficient. They have to do well at school, too, and this will give them a chance of making something of their lives.” — CSA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer