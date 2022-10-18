Warriors start T20 season against Knights

The Dafabet Warriors will test their skills when they meet the Knights in their opening game of the CSA T20 competition in Potchefstroom on Tuesday.
The event started on Monday and will run until November 6.
All eight of the franchises are based in Potchefstroom for the duration of the tournament.
“We’ve had extensive preseason preparation developing different sets of skills, and the team members are looking forward to putting themselves to the test,” Warriors coach Robin Peterson said.
“The CSA T20 competition is a great way to start the season.
“It gets the excitement going and the guys love this format of the game.
“There is a lot for our players to look forward to.
“They have grown from last year’s competition and we believe we stand a chance of winning the competition.”
Peterson believes the team have what it takes to succeed.
“We will be missing a few players like Marco Jansen and Tristan Stubbs, who are with the Proteas.
“They obviously leave big gaps, but it is an opportunity for youngsters to step up,” he said.
“There are some new faces in the squad like Beyers Swanepoel, who is an exciting young all-rounder.
“Players like Matthew Breetzke and Sinethemba Qeshile are only 22, but what they lack in experience is made up for in their enthusiasm and energy.
“More importantly, they have won games for us, and I am hoping they push on for higher honours this summer.
“We are also lucky to have some high-performance players like Siya Plaatjie and Josh Chippendale from last season’s squad who are looking to take it up a level going into the season.”
The squad are hoping to play an exciting brand of cricket under skipper Wihan Lubbe.
“I want to see the guys playing our style of cricket.
“We are prepared to take risks to win a game, and this has worked well for us over the past three years,” Peterson said.
Warriors T20 squad: Rudi Second, Sinethemba Qeshile, Diego Rosier, Wihan Lubbe (capt), Ziyaad Abrahams, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Akhona Mnyaka, Tiaan van Vuuren, Beyers Swanepoel, Lesiba Ngoepe, Kgaudise Molefe, Tsepo Ndwandwa, Matthew Breetzke, Glenton Stuurman, Jordan Hermann.
Warriors fixtures: October 18, vs Knights 2.30pm; October 20: vs Rocks 6pm; October 21: vs Lions 6pm; October 23: vs WP 2.30pm; October 25: vs Dolphins 2.30pm; October 28: vs Titans 2.30pm; October 30: vs North West Dragons 2.30pm. — Warriors Media
