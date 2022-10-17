Training camp bid to broaden player pool, Proteas coach says

Momentum Proteas head coach Hilton Moreeng says the purpose of their national training camps is to broaden the pool of players from which to select as they continue their preparations for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in SA next year.
Moreeng and his charges have been in Nelson Mandela Bay since Thursday, where they have been engaged in a skills-based exercise ahead of the international showpiece starting on February 10.
They played two intra-squad matches on Monday and will play another on Tuesday in a bid to spend some valuable time out in the middle.
The camp, which finishes on Wednesday, is being attended by an extended squad, including nationally contracted high-performance players, as well as rising stars from the U19 programme.
The 21-player group have been put through their paces, beginning with a rigorous physical assessment before moving on to technical skills.
“That is why we have these camps, even the players who are doing well at the U19, high-performance and provincial levels ... we invite them and see what they can do.
“We know it is T20 cricket and anyone can put up their hand to make a difference because it only takes one over to turn things, so the shorter format is a place where we can give everybody a chance.
“We have said this to the provinces as well — if they have players who are doing well, we will have a look at them,” he said.
Moreeng said it was a great advantage to be able to train at one of the hosting venues as it gave them insight into how to approach games at the coast.
“The last three days have also shown us what can happen in terms of the weather, so when you do your planning, you need to be wary of certain things, and the wind, which will also be a factor.
“We are also using this as a means to see who is putting up their hands, who is the next in line, and just whoever we feel needs assistance.
“We know half of our side is nearing the age where they may retire in the next couple of years, so we need to make sure we are prepared, and those who are identified need to understand that they need to put in the hard yards,” he said.
