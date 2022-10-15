Proteas women in Nelson Mandela Bay for seven-day training camp

The SA women’s cricket team will call St George’s Park their temporary home for the next week as they attend a training camp that kick-starts their preparations for the Twenty20 World Cup to be held in SA next year.
The camp, which got under way on Thursday and runs until Wednesday, is being attended by an extended squad, including nationally contracted and high-performance players, as well as the rising stars from the U19 programme.
The 21-player group will be put through their paces, beginning with a rigorous physical assessment before moving on to technical skills.
There will be an open media day on Monday.
The camp will end with four intra-squad T20 matches over the final two days as coach Hilton Moreeng focuses on tactical strategy while creating healthy competition among the players.
He said the seven-day gathering was important as the players began their quest to reach peak physical and mental condition before the February event.
“The planning and preparation towards the T20 World Cup has been ongoing,” Moreeng said.
“We took a lot of stock from the UK tour and now it is for us to make sure that we can start working on some of the things we have identified.
“It has also been good that most of the players have been back in their provinces as part of the domestic season, which has been ongoing for the past three weeks.”
With the camp missing a core group of senior players due to rehabilitation from injuries and participation in this year’s Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) in Australia, Moreeng has brought in a well-balanced selection of players to work with, including standout SA Emerging and U19 players.
He says this is the ideal time for the wider pool of players in SA to put up their hands ahead of the U19 and the senior T20 World Cup events.
“We want to look at what we have in the depth of the country and also expose some of the youngsters who have shown potential in the U19s, knowing that they are going to an U19 World Cup.
“The exposure we are giving them at the national level, to be around some of the national players who are in the country, will be very good for them.
“It will also enhance their development because they will be aspiring to be in the national side representing their country at the highest level.”
HeraldLIVE
Proteas women in Nelson Mandela Bay for seven-day training camp
Sports reporter
Image: GALLO IMAGES/DARREN SWART
