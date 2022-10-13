Proteas in danger of missing the bus

The Proteas’ automatic qualification bus to the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2023 is plunging headlong into an abyss and their fate may no longer end up being in their own hands.
SA’s quest was dealt another heavy blow in their crushing third one-day international defeat in Delhi on Tuesday.
A dominant group of Indian upstarts, led by Shikhar Dhawan, bullied an experienced Proteas outfit in the final match to win by seven wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium to hand the Proteas a 2-1 series defeat, denting their chances of making it into the top eight automatic spots.
India have already gained qualification by virtue of being tournament hosts and the series win took them to the summit of the Cricket World Cup Super League table.
In stark contrast, their battered and bruised visitors find themselves outside the top bracket with plenty of work still ahead if they are to gain automatic entry.
They now occupy the 11th spot on 59 points, having taken just 10 from the recently concluded three-match series against India.
There are just five more matches against England (three) and the Netherlands (two) for Temba Bavuma’s side to navigate, of which they must win at least three, before the league’s cut-off date of May 2023.
But Sri Lanka and Ireland could still pip them.
The Lankans face New Zealand and Afghanistan and three wins in those six matches will have them finish on 92 points.
Ireland play Bangladesh and have to win all three to get to 98 points.
In all likelihood, it will end up being a straight race between SA and Sri Lanka to try and overtake the Windies.
If they do not finish eighth they face the prospect of having to pre-qualify against the likes of Zimbabwe, Ireland and the Netherlands.
But that will not be coach Mark Boucher’s problem any longer as he will vacate his position after the imminent T20 World Cup.
SA’s situation was made more difficult when they withdrew from a three-match series against Australia which would have taken place between January 12 and 17, effectively gifting the Aussies the 30 points on offer.
CSA said the decision was due to no suitable replacement dates being found in both unions’ packed schedules with little chance of the matches being possible before the deadline.
The Australia matches would have taken place around the same period as SA’s inaugural SA20 franchise starting on January 10.
Boucher said it was not ideal that the England and Netherlands matches would be affected by T20 competitions like the SA20 and Indian Premier League happening in such close proximity and the potential loss of key players.
“The reason we are in this situation is that we have not always had continuity in our one-day team and there are various reasons for that.
“Players leaving to come to IPL, and Covid-19 playing its part as well, so there has been some inconsistency within our one-day team and we are seeing that now.
“The guys will know what is required come January against England and the Netherlands, we have to win those games, and if we don’t, we have to accept the fact that we have to go and qualify for the next World Cup.
“We understand the situation we are in and will just have to man up when the time comes,” Boucher said.
Talking about the inadequacies of the batting department in ODIs as compared to T20 matches, Boucher said: “Sometimes you cannot expect the players to get up for every single game given the schedule we have had.
“That is where you must rely on your mental and technical sides to pull you through, and I think we have been a little bit weak in both those departments.”
HeraldLIVE
Proteas in danger of missing the bus
Automatic qualification for World Cup in 2023 could be slipping away
Sports reporter
Image: GETTY IMAGES / GARETH COPLEY
HeraldLIVE
