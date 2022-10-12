Pretorius, 33, sustained the injury during the Proteas' woeful T20 International series against India away. South Africa lost the series 2-1 and the manner in which they lost left a lot of questions about their chances at the World Cup.
The 22-year-old Jansen made his T20 debut for the Proteas against India in June.
As Jansen was part of the initial Proteas squad as a travelling reserve, CSA also had to replace him. Titans paceman Lizaad Williams has been called up to replace Jansen among the reserves.
The Proteas will finalise their World Cup preparations playing two warm-up matches against New Zealand on Monday= and Bangladesh on Wednesday. Both warm-up matches will be played in Brisbane.
Proteas make late changes to T20 World Cup squad
Image: Pankaj Nangia/Gallo Images
Cricket SA (CSA) has announced late changes to the Proteas' T20 World Cup squad after the injury of key player Dwaine Pretorius.
All-rounder Pretorius has fractured his left thumb and been replaced by the young and lanky bowler Marco Jansen in SA’s 15-man squad.
“Cricket SA’s national selection committee has today [Wednesday] named Marco Jansen in the 15-man squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia,” CSA said.
The tournament starts on Sunday and SA play their first match on October 24.
Pretorius, 33, sustained the injury during the Proteas' woeful T20 International series against India away. South Africa lost the series 2-1 and the manner in which they lost left a lot of questions about their chances at the World Cup.
The 22-year-old Jansen made his T20 debut for the Proteas against India in June.
As Jansen was part of the initial Proteas squad as a travelling reserve, CSA also had to replace him. Titans paceman Lizaad Williams has been called up to replace Jansen among the reserves.
The Proteas will finalise their World Cup preparations playing two warm-up matches against New Zealand on Monday= and Bangladesh on Wednesday. Both warm-up matches will be played in Brisbane.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer