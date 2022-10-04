Proteas still bullish heading into World Cup

The Proteas remained confident as they played their final competitive T20 match on Tuesday before the World Cup in Australia, batsman David Miller said on Monday.
The Proteas will have two warm-up friendlies soon after they arrive in Australia, but the third and final T20 against India in Indore on Tuesday (3.30pm) will be anything but a dead rubber.
Miller smashed a 47-ball 106 not out in the second match against India in Guwahati on Sunday, but it was in vain as SA fell 16 runs short of their huge target of 238.
But the 33-year-old left-hander said the team were bullish despite the loss, which came after they were cleaned up by the Indian seamers in the first encounter.
“There are a lot of stories in the past, with one being Australia not doing too well before the World Cup [last year] and they end up winning the World Cup,” Miller said.
“I don’t think it's too much to worry about.
“There are a few areas we can work on and think that will always be the case.
“We are feeling really confident with a lot of areas.”
Miller said the key to getting them so close to India’s winning total on Sunday had been his partnership with fellow left-hander Quinton de Kock.
They shared an unbeaten 174-run fourth-wicket partnership, taking the visitors closer than many expected.
However, the Proteas’ slow start, which saw them score 45 runs while losing two early wickets in the power play and then one right after its conclusion, that of Aiden Markram for 33, played a role in handing India victory and the series.
Walking in to bat with the side on 47-3, Miller said he and De Kock had decided to see how far they could take the innings.
“It was just about trying to bat as clearly as we could. Form some sort of partnership and see where the game unfolded later on.
“We had to go, but we kind of took our time a bit.
“At that stage, the partnership was a little bit more important.
“We got pretty close at the end, so it was a bit disappointing to not get the win”
He said the batting and bowling departments were talented in their own right and it was now just a case of both units being able to fire at the same time to remain competitive throughout the match.
“If we have to be harsh on ourselves, our bowling department was extremely good in the previous game, and tonight they were slightly off in a few areas.
“In saying that, more than 400 runs were scored in the game, so I don’t want to be too harsh on the bowlers.
“There was a bit of a lack of execution at times.
“There are a few areas we can work on and we still have some time leading up to the World Cup.”
Proteas still bullish heading into World Cup
Image: PANKAJ NANGIA/GALLO IMAGES/GETTY IMAGES
