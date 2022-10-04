Missed flight costs Windies' Hetmyer his place in T20 World Cup

West Indies' Shimron Hetmyer has been replaced by Shamarh Brooks in their squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia after he missed his rescheduled flight, the team said.
Hetmyer's original flight was postponed at his request due to family reasons, which meant he would have had to skip the first of two T20 warm-ups against Australia on Wednesday.
“It was made clear to him that if there were any further delays ... we'd have no choice but to replace him in the squad, as we are not prepared to compromise the team’s ability to prepare for this ... global event,” director Jimmy Adams said.
Brooks will fly out to Australia as soon as possible this week, Adams added.
West Indies play Australia on the Gold Coast on Wednesday and at the Gabba in Brisbane two days later.
Their World Cup campaign begins against Scotland in Hobart on October 17.
• Meanwhile, India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the Twenty20 World Cup due to a back injury, the country's cricket board (BCCI) announced.
Bumrah, who played two T20 home matches against Australia last month, was ruled out against the ongoing home series against SA after the injury flared up. The 28-year-old had also missed the Asia Cup due to an injury.
“The BCCI Medical team has ruled out Team India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup squad,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.
“The decision was taken after a detailed assessment and in consultation with the specialists.”
The BCCI said they will be naming a replacement for Bumrah in the squad for the tournament soon. India begin their campaign on October 23 against arch-rivals Pakistan in Melbourne.
Bumrah's absence is another huge blow to India who also lost all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja to a knee injury that required surgery last month.
Mohammed Siraj came in as a replacement for Bumrah in the SA series while seamers Mohammed Shami and Deepak Chahar were named as standby players when India announced its squad last month.
India, who won the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007, failed to advance to the knockout stages of last year's tournament. — Reuters
Missed flight costs Windies' Hetmyer his place in T20 World Cup
Image: HAMAD I MOHAMMED / REUTERS
West Indies' Shimron Hetmyer has been replaced by Shamarh Brooks in their squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia after he missed his rescheduled flight, the team said.
Hetmyer's original flight was postponed at his request due to family reasons, which meant he would have had to skip the first of two T20 warm-ups against Australia on Wednesday.
“It was made clear to him that if there were any further delays ... we'd have no choice but to replace him in the squad, as we are not prepared to compromise the team’s ability to prepare for this ... global event,” director Jimmy Adams said.
Brooks will fly out to Australia as soon as possible this week, Adams added.
West Indies play Australia on the Gold Coast on Wednesday and at the Gabba in Brisbane two days later.
Their World Cup campaign begins against Scotland in Hobart on October 17.
• Meanwhile, India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the Twenty20 World Cup due to a back injury, the country's cricket board (BCCI) announced.
Bumrah, who played two T20 home matches against Australia last month, was ruled out against the ongoing home series against SA after the injury flared up. The 28-year-old had also missed the Asia Cup due to an injury.
“The BCCI Medical team has ruled out Team India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup squad,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.
“The decision was taken after a detailed assessment and in consultation with the specialists.”
The BCCI said they will be naming a replacement for Bumrah in the squad for the tournament soon. India begin their campaign on October 23 against arch-rivals Pakistan in Melbourne.
Bumrah's absence is another huge blow to India who also lost all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja to a knee injury that required surgery last month.
Mohammed Siraj came in as a replacement for Bumrah in the SA series while seamers Mohammed Shami and Deepak Chahar were named as standby players when India announced its squad last month.
India, who won the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007, failed to advance to the knockout stages of last year's tournament. — Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer