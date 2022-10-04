Gqeberha to host blockbuster SA vs Australia T20 World Cup fixture

St George’s Park will host five matches in next year’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup including a blockbuster game between SA and Australia.
The top 10 teams in the world will begin their bid for the ultimate prize in T20 cricket when the Proteas take on Sri Lanka in the opening match of the tournament at Newlands on February 10.
Australia will play three matches in Gqeberha starting with Bangladesh on February 14. They then clash with Sri Lanka two days later before taking on host SA on Saturday, February 18. All of those matches will start at 7pm.
St George’s fans will be treated to a mouth-watering double-header on Super Saturday, with England taking on India at 3pm before the SA vs Australia fixture.
The final match at St George's will see India play Ireland on February 20 at 3pm.
Fans can now buy tickets for the 23 matches that will be played across Cape Town, Paarl and Gqeberha in 15 days.
The world’s best cricketers will take centre stage for a uniquely African celebration of cricket culminating in a finals weekend at Newlands Cricket Ground with the winner being crowned on Sunday, February 26.
Ticket prices start at R60, with scholars and pensioners qualifying for discounted prices.
Families can make the most of the action with kids under six coming in for free across all the venues.
Bangladesh and Ireland complete the list of participating teams, joining Australia, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, SA, Sri Lanka and the West Indies in the eighth edition of the tournament.
ICC CEO, Geoff Allardice said in a release: “We are thrilled to be announcing the match schedule for the next ICC Women’s T20 World Cup as we look to build on the success of Australia 2020 and host a uniquely African celebration of cricket.
“As a key strategic priority for the sport, women’s cricket continues to build momentum and engage more fans than ever before.
“With T20 as the growth vehicle for cricket we are confident that this event and the inaugural U19 Women’s T20 World Cup preceding the senior event will leave a lasting legacy to grow girls and women’s cricket around the world.”
Cricket SA CEO Pholetsi Moseki says tickets have been priced to give all South Africans access to support the Proteas during the special global event.
“SA is eagerly awaiting the opening match against Sri Lanka, which will prove our competitiveness on the field of play.
“It will also mark a historic occasion of SA hosting the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, and a first-ever chance for our fans to experience the attractive blend of women’s cricket that will be beamed across the globe.”
For more information and ticket purchases visit https://womens.t20worldcup.com/tickets — Additional reporting by Cricket SA
Gqeberha to host blockbuster SA vs Australia T20 World Cup fixture
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
St George’s Park will host five matches in next year’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup including a blockbuster game between SA and Australia.
The top 10 teams in the world will begin their bid for the ultimate prize in T20 cricket when the Proteas take on Sri Lanka in the opening match of the tournament at Newlands on February 10.
Australia will play three matches in Gqeberha starting with Bangladesh on February 14. They then clash with Sri Lanka two days later before taking on host SA on Saturday, February 18. All of those matches will start at 7pm.
St George’s fans will be treated to a mouth-watering double-header on Super Saturday, with England taking on India at 3pm before the SA vs Australia fixture.
The final match at St George's will see India play Ireland on February 20 at 3pm.
Fans can now buy tickets for the 23 matches that will be played across Cape Town, Paarl and Gqeberha in 15 days.
The world’s best cricketers will take centre stage for a uniquely African celebration of cricket culminating in a finals weekend at Newlands Cricket Ground with the winner being crowned on Sunday, February 26.
Ticket prices start at R60, with scholars and pensioners qualifying for discounted prices.
Families can make the most of the action with kids under six coming in for free across all the venues.
Bangladesh and Ireland complete the list of participating teams, joining Australia, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, SA, Sri Lanka and the West Indies in the eighth edition of the tournament.
ICC CEO, Geoff Allardice said in a release: “We are thrilled to be announcing the match schedule for the next ICC Women’s T20 World Cup as we look to build on the success of Australia 2020 and host a uniquely African celebration of cricket.
“As a key strategic priority for the sport, women’s cricket continues to build momentum and engage more fans than ever before.
“With T20 as the growth vehicle for cricket we are confident that this event and the inaugural U19 Women’s T20 World Cup preceding the senior event will leave a lasting legacy to grow girls and women’s cricket around the world.”
Cricket SA CEO Pholetsi Moseki says tickets have been priced to give all South Africans access to support the Proteas during the special global event.
“SA is eagerly awaiting the opening match against Sri Lanka, which will prove our competitiveness on the field of play.
“It will also mark a historic occasion of SA hosting the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, and a first-ever chance for our fans to experience the attractive blend of women’s cricket that will be beamed across the globe.”
For more information and ticket purchases visit https://womens.t20worldcup.com/tickets — Additional reporting by Cricket SA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer