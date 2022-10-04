England's Bairstow ruled out until 2023 after surgery

England batsman Jonny Bairstow will be out of action until next year after successful surgery on a broken leg and dislocated ankle, he said.
Bairstow was ruled out of the rest of the summer and the T20 World Cup by a freak injury suffered on the golf course in September. He will also miss the December Pakistan Test series.
“The actual injury was ... a broken fibula in three places which required a plate, I dislocated my ankle which in turn meant I did my syndesmosis joint and lateral ligament along with a couple more bits,” Bairstow wrote on Instagram.
“On the positive side the operation went well and I am now three weeks post surgery and my staples have been removed.
“It's now all about swelling prevention and getting my ankle moving once again.”
Bairstow, 33, added that it was too early to say when he could expect to return to playing, but he would certainly not be back before the end of the year.
“One thing is for sure and that is I shall not be partaking in anything more during 2022 ... however I cannot wait for what 2023 holds,” he said.
Meanwhile, England all-rounder Moeen Ali said he has closed the door on a return to Test cricket after having an “honest” conversation with coach Brendon McCullum.
Moeen made his Test debut in 2014 and went on to score 2,914 runs in 64 tests at an average of 28.29, picking up 195 wickets.
The 35-year-old announced his retirement from the longest format of the game in September last year but in June said McCullum had sounded him out about a potential red-ball return.
England's Test side next play a three-match series against Pakistan in Rawalpindi, Multan and Karachi in December but Moeen said he would not be with them.
“I've had an honest chat with Baz (McCullum) and I can't see myself being stuck in hotels for another month and playing to the best of my ability,” Moeen wrote in his column for the Daily Mail.
“Baz phoned me, we spoke at length and I said, 'Sorry, I'm done'. He understands, he knows the feeling. Test cricket is hard work. I'm 35 and something's got to give.
“I want to enjoy my cricket and it wouldn't be fair to reverse my decision and then struggle to give it my all. It's time to close the door on that side of my career. To play 64 Tests for England has been a privilege and a dream fulfilled.”
Moeen captained England's Twenty20 side in their 4-3 series win over Pakistan in the absence of the injured Jos Buttler, and will be a key player for the team in this month's T20 World Cup in Australia. — Reuters
England's Bairstow ruled out until 2023 after surgery
