Proteas looking to bounce back in crucial second T20I
Indian captain Rohit Sharma admits pitch was unpredictable in first match
The Proteas will have it all to play for when they take on India in the second Twenty20 cricket international, as they look to level the series at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday (3.30pm).
The men in green and gold, who are in their final preparations before the T20 World Cup in Australia in October, will have to pick themselves up after a crushing eight-wicket defeat against the hosts at the Greenshields International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday...
