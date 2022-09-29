×

Cricket

Proteas must adapt or die, says Maharaj

Better ways must be found to deal with new ball, says all-rounder after crushing defeat against India

29 September 2022
Amir Chetty
Sports reporter

While there were some positives to take from the fight the Proteas displayed to recover from a horrific top-order collapse, all-rounder Keshav Maharaj believes they need to find better ways of dealing with the new ball.

Maharaj, who arrived at the crease with the total on a disastrous 42 for six, top-scored for the Proteas in their crushing eight-wicket defeat at the Greenshields International Stadium at Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday...

