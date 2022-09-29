Injured Buttler 'progressing well' ahead of T20 World Cup

England's limited-overs captain Jos Buttler said he is making good progress in his recovery from a calf injury but will not rush his return ahead of the Twenty20 World Cup, which begins in just over two weeks.
The 32-year-old, who has not played since August 18 after sustaining the injury playing in The Hundred, is with the England squad in Pakistan, watching the team from the sidelines in their seven-match T20 series.
“I am progressing well,” Buttler told Sky Sports. “It would be nice to play but with the World Cup round the corner, we are taking a cautious approach.
“I am running a few drinks, getting the loads up, feeling good. I feel like if it was a World Cup game tomorrow I could play but I am being a bit cautious and taking it a bit slowly. If I had to, I could play.”
The World Cup takes place in Australia from October 16 to November 13.
On Wednesday evening, Moeen Ali's late rally was in vain as Pakistan produced a spirited bowling display to beat England by six runs in the fifth Twenty20 in Lahore to take a 3-2 lead in the seven-match series.
Chasing a modest 146, England needed 15 off the final over but debutant Aamer Jamal (1-13) held his nerve against the experienced Moeen (51 not out) to close out the game for Pakistan.
England never got going in their chase, losing both openers early before Dawid Malan chipped in with a dogged 36 and Moeen kept them in the hunt with a few late blows but the England captain left himself too much to do in the last over.
Haris Rauf (2-41) shone with the ball and five other Pakistan bowlers picked up a wicket each.
After being asked to bat, Pakistan's middle-order woes returned to haunt them as they crumbled to 88-6 after excellent spells from Mark Wood (3-20) and David Willey (2-23).
The in-form Mohammad Rizwan (63) struck another half-century and combined with the lower order to push Pakistan towards a respectable total as the home side were bowled out for 145 in 19 overs.
England effected two run outs and Sam Curran was also among the wickets with figures of 2-23.
The teams meet again at the same venue on Friday. — Reuters
Injured Buttler 'progressing well' ahead of T20 World Cup
Image: Steve Bardens/Getty Images
