Bavuma duck sparks Proteas collapse as India claim big win

A sparkling 93-run third-wicket partnership was enough to hand India a commanding eight-wicket victory against the Proteas at Greenshields International Stadium at Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

Suryakumar Yadav (50 runs off 33 balls) brought up an eighth T20I half-century at better than run a ball before KL Rahul (51) smacked Shamsi for a six to bring up his 19th half-century in 56 balls to take India home.

Earlier, a top-order collapse saw the Proteas stutter to 106 for 8 in 20 overs after Keshav Maharaj scored 41 off 35 to top score for the visitors.

Chasing 107 for victory, Indian captain Rohit Sharma was the first wicket of the second innings as he edged a Kagiso Rabada delivery behind to wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock for a two-ball duck.

The Proteas’ pace attack asked some pertinent questions of the Indian opening batsmen as they restricted them to 17 for 1 in the opening six overs, their lowest in T20 internationals.