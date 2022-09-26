Yadav, Kohli power India to T20 series win over Australia

Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli struck half centuries as India beat Australia by six wickets in their third and final Twenty20 International in Hyderabad on Sunday to claim a 2-1 series win.
India lost openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul cheaply in the power play, but Yadav and Kohli put on a century stand as they chased their target of 187, and Hardik Pandya hit the winning runs with a ball to spare.
Yadav hit five boundaries and as many sixes in a 36-ball 69 and was looking unstoppable until he fell to Josh Hazlewood, with Kohli then taking over as he hit 63 runs off 48.
Pandya (25) kept his cool while facing a relentless Australian attack after Kohli's dismissal in the final over and wrapped up the win with a boundary off Daniel Sams.
The win sealed India's first home T20 series victory against Australia since 2013.
“It was a great occasion. We wanted to put up a show, and we did that well,” India captain Rohit said. “The biggest positive was different individuals stepping up with the ball and bat.
“In T20 cricket, the margins of error are very small. I thought we took our chances, we were brave. Sometimes it didn't come off, but that is a learning we will take.”
Put in to bat, Australia had made a blazing start with opener Cameron Green smashing seven fours and three sixes in a 21-ball 52 after Axar Patel drew a mis-hit from skipper Aaron Finch (7) to provide India with a breakthrough.
The hosts found some more breathing space after Bhuvaneshwar Kumar removed Green and Glenn Maxwell (6) was run out by Axar, while Steve Smith (9) was stumped by Dinesh Karthik off Yuzvendra Chahal's delivery.
Josh Inglis (24) and Matthew Wade (1) both fell to Axar in the 14th over to leave the visitors at 117-6 before Tim David provided a late flourish by scoring 54 runs off 27 balls.
David added 68 runs for the seventh wicket with Sams (28) and notched his first international half-century for Australia to help the visitors post a strong 186-7.
Australia won the series opener by four wickets, while India levelled the series with a six-wicket victory on Friday in a match reduced to eight overs per side.
“We thought it was a decent total, it got a bit dewy, and we knew we had to get wickets,” Finch said. “You can't rely on containing India. At times, we were a bit sloppy in our execution.
“It was a great series ... To be able to play three games against a world-class side has been great for this team.”
Australia head coach Andrew McDonald said he has enough quality at his disposal to deal with any injury issues ahead of their T20 World Cup title defence on home soil next month.
Australia, who won the title last year in the United Arab Emirates, will host the next edition of the tournament from October 16 to November 13.
“We've got a couple of injuries, which are concerning leading into a World Cup”, he said.
“You don't like to see some of your mainstay players out of the team leading in, but we feel as though we've got some options in depth.
“If anything were to happen with anyone in the 15 I think it's obvious that we've got some good depth there.”
McDonald was impressed by all-rounder Green, who was elevated to the top of the order with David Warner rested.
“We've asked him to show great intent at the top of the order and I think everything we've seen so far shows that he's doing that,” he added.
“We thought he had the skill when we did our strategy before we came over here, we thought he had the skill sets to succeed there and he's taken on some of the best bowlers in world cricket.” — Reuters
Yadav, Kohli power India to T20 series win over Australia
Image: Faheem Hussain / Sportzpics for BCCI
