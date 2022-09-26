England won't take risks with Buttler before T20 World Cup

England's limited-overs coach Matthew Mott said Jos Buttler is itching to make his return from injury during their seven-match series in Pakistan but they will not take any risks with the batsman so close to the Twenty20 World Cup.
Buttler has not played in the series so far as he recovers from a calf injury he sustained while playing in The Hundred, with the team being led by Moeen Ali.
The World Cup takes place in Australia from October 16-November 13.
“With regard to Jos (Buttler), he's still a while off, he's not a player we want to take a risk on at this stage, so close to the World Cup, and it was a reasonably significant injury that he had,” Mott told reporters.
“So, he's champing at the bit for a game, but we'll just try to see how we go and maybe in the last game or two we might give him a chance.”
Mohammad Rizwan scored a fluent 88 and Haris Rauf and Mohammed Nawaz took three wickets each as Pakistan edged England by three runs in a rollercoaster finish to the fourth Twenty20 in Karachi on Sunday to square the seven-match series at 2-2.
In a topsy-turvy contest, Liam Dawson threatened to snatch victory from Pakistan when he took 24 runs over off Muhammad Hasnain in the 18th over, but the hosts held their nerve with a gritty bowling display at the death.
Rauf (3-32) removed Dawson (34) and Olly Stone off successive deliveries in the penultimate over before Pakistan ran out Reece Topley to claim an unlikely win, triggering euphoric scenes at the National Stadium.
Earlier, Rizwan lived up to his billing as the world's top-ranked T20 batsman, hitting nine fours and a six in his 67-ball knock as he shared a 97-run stand for the opening wicket with captain Babar Azam and put his side on track for a big total.
The Pakistan middle-order, however, faltered again with Shan Masood (21) and Khushdil Shah (2) falling cheaply as England restricted the hosts to 166-4 despite a late flurry from Asif Ali (13 not out).
England got off to a horror start when they lost their first three wickets in the first two overs — two of them going to Hasnain (2-40) — before the in-form pair of Ben Duckett and Harry Brook set about to revive the chase.
Duckett perished for a well-struck 33, but Brook (34) and skipper Moeen Ali (29) kept England in the hunt before Nawaz (3-35) and Mohammad Wasim (1-30) delivered a double blow to put Pakistan in command.
The teams now head to Lahore for the fifth game on Wednesday. — Reuters
England won't take risks with Buttler before T20 World Cup
Image: Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
England's limited-overs coach Matthew Mott said Jos Buttler is itching to make his return from injury during their seven-match series in Pakistan but they will not take any risks with the batsman so close to the Twenty20 World Cup.
Buttler has not played in the series so far as he recovers from a calf injury he sustained while playing in The Hundred, with the team being led by Moeen Ali.
The World Cup takes place in Australia from October 16-November 13.
“With regard to Jos (Buttler), he's still a while off, he's not a player we want to take a risk on at this stage, so close to the World Cup, and it was a reasonably significant injury that he had,” Mott told reporters.
“So, he's champing at the bit for a game, but we'll just try to see how we go and maybe in the last game or two we might give him a chance.”
Mohammad Rizwan scored a fluent 88 and Haris Rauf and Mohammed Nawaz took three wickets each as Pakistan edged England by three runs in a rollercoaster finish to the fourth Twenty20 in Karachi on Sunday to square the seven-match series at 2-2.
In a topsy-turvy contest, Liam Dawson threatened to snatch victory from Pakistan when he took 24 runs over off Muhammad Hasnain in the 18th over, but the hosts held their nerve with a gritty bowling display at the death.
Rauf (3-32) removed Dawson (34) and Olly Stone off successive deliveries in the penultimate over before Pakistan ran out Reece Topley to claim an unlikely win, triggering euphoric scenes at the National Stadium.
Earlier, Rizwan lived up to his billing as the world's top-ranked T20 batsman, hitting nine fours and a six in his 67-ball knock as he shared a 97-run stand for the opening wicket with captain Babar Azam and put his side on track for a big total.
The Pakistan middle-order, however, faltered again with Shan Masood (21) and Khushdil Shah (2) falling cheaply as England restricted the hosts to 166-4 despite a late flurry from Asif Ali (13 not out).
England got off to a horror start when they lost their first three wickets in the first two overs — two of them going to Hasnain (2-40) — before the in-form pair of Ben Duckett and Harry Brook set about to revive the chase.
Duckett perished for a well-struck 33, but Brook (34) and skipper Moeen Ali (29) kept England in the hunt before Nawaz (3-35) and Mohammad Wasim (1-30) delivered a double blow to put Pakistan in command.
The teams now head to Lahore for the fifth game on Wednesday. — Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer