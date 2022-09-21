×

Cricket

Orange Army’s home-grown ammunition thrills Steyn

I can’t wait to start working with them, says Sunrisers Eastern Cape bowling coach

By Amir Chetty - 21 September 2022

The local players acquired by the Sunrisers Eastern Cape at the SA20 official player auction will all have a huge part to play when the tournament explodes into action in mid-January, bowling coach Dale Steyn says.

With a war chest of about R34m to spend, the Sunrisers made full use of the funds to bring in the players they believe can carry the Orange Army far in the competition...

