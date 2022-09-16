“I look forward to the challenge and respect the need for results. It’s a strong unit with great leadership and players. I look forward to adding value to this dynamic unit,” said Boucher.
Mark Boucher appointed coach of IPL side Mumbai Indians
Sports reporter
Image: Mumbai Indians
Indian Premier League (IPL) side Mumbai Indians has announced the appointment of Mark Boucher as their head coach from the 2023 season.
This comes after Boucher revealed in a shock move earlier his week that he would retire as Proteas coach after the T20 World Cup to take place in Australia in October later this year.
“It’s a pleasure to welcome Mark Boucher to Mumbai Indians. With his proven expertise on the field and off it as a coach guiding his team to numerous victories, Mark will add immense value to MI and take forward its legacy,” said chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm, Akash M Ambani.
“It is an honour and privilege to be appointed as head coach of MI. Their history and achievements as a franchise clearly put them up there as one of the most successful sporting franchises in all of world sport.
“I look forward to the challenge and respect the need for results. It’s a strong unit with great leadership and players. I look forward to adding value to this dynamic unit,” said Boucher.
During his playing days for the Proteas, Boucher was a wicket-keeper and batter and holds the record for the most Test dismissals by a wicket-keeper.
After retirement, he took over as Titans coach and led them to five domestic titles. In 2019 Cricket South Africa appointed him Proteas coach, where he managed 11 Test wins, 12 in ODIs and 23 T20I victories.
Mumbai Indians also owns MI Cape Town who are going to take part in the SA20.
