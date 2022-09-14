As the new season looms, the Warriors are hard at work preparing to get their campaign under way with some fast-paced white ball action in the CSA T20 Challenge in October.
With the tournament hosted at the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom, the Eastern Cape side get their season under way with a clash against the Knights on October 18.
That will be followed by clashes against the Rocks (October 20), DP World Lions (October 21) and Western Province (October 23) before the first rest day in the competition.
Teams will play to accumulate points with the aim of ending in the top four, who then advance to the semifinals on November 2.
The Warriors get their four-day campaign under way with a busy schedule in November, playing three matches in as many weeks.
Their first assignment will be a clash against the GBets Rocks in Paarl starting on November 10, followed by matches against the Dolphins (November 17) and the North West Dragons to close out November.
All that red ball action is followed by another month of limited overs cricket when the CSA One Day Cup kicks off on December 2.
Their opening three matches will be on the road as they take on the North West Dragons in their first 50-over match of the season, before heading to SuperSport Park for a clash against the Titans two days later and then to Bloemfontein to face the Knights on December 11.
Their first home game of the competition will see them host Western Province on December 14.
With the much spoken-about inaugural edition of the SA20 tournament in January, red ball action will return in February.
Commenting on the action-packed schedule ahead, CSA director of cricket Enoch Nkwe said: “Our domestic structure is the building ground for our national heroes.
“This set-up has launched our stars as we know them and continues to grow throughout the years.”
HeraldLIVE
Fans can gear up for bumper summer of domestic cricket
Image: RICHARD HUGGARD/ GALLO IMAGES
As the new season looms, the Warriors are hard at work preparing to get their campaign under way with some fast-paced white ball action in the CSA T20 Challenge in October.
With the tournament hosted at the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom, the Eastern Cape side get their season under way with a clash against the Knights on October 18.
That will be followed by clashes against the Rocks (October 20), DP World Lions (October 21) and Western Province (October 23) before the first rest day in the competition.
Teams will play to accumulate points with the aim of ending in the top four, who then advance to the semifinals on November 2.
The Warriors get their four-day campaign under way with a busy schedule in November, playing three matches in as many weeks.
Their first assignment will be a clash against the GBets Rocks in Paarl starting on November 10, followed by matches against the Dolphins (November 17) and the North West Dragons to close out November.
All that red ball action is followed by another month of limited overs cricket when the CSA One Day Cup kicks off on December 2.
Their opening three matches will be on the road as they take on the North West Dragons in their first 50-over match of the season, before heading to SuperSport Park for a clash against the Titans two days later and then to Bloemfontein to face the Knights on December 11.
Their first home game of the competition will see them host Western Province on December 14.
With the much spoken-about inaugural edition of the SA20 tournament in January, red ball action will return in February.
Commenting on the action-packed schedule ahead, CSA director of cricket Enoch Nkwe said: “Our domestic structure is the building ground for our national heroes.
“This set-up has launched our stars as we know them and continues to grow throughout the years.”
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer