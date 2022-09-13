Stubbs wants to enjoy every moment of cricket career
Young Proteas batsman seeks to brush up skills ahead of global showpiece in Australia
Premium
By AMIR CHETTY - 13 September 2022
Proteas batsman Tristan Stubbs wants to continue enjoying his cricket and every moment that comes with it as he looks ahead to a maiden appearance at an international ICC tournament.
At the moment one of the hottest properties in T20 cricket, former Grey High star Stubbs was named in the 15-man SA squad for the Men’s ICC T20 World Cup in Australia in October and wants to make use of every opportunity that comes his way...
Stubbs wants to enjoy every moment of cricket career
Young Proteas batsman seeks to brush up skills ahead of global showpiece in Australia
Proteas batsman Tristan Stubbs wants to continue enjoying his cricket and every moment that comes with it as he looks ahead to a maiden appearance at an international ICC tournament.
At the moment one of the hottest properties in T20 cricket, former Grey High star Stubbs was named in the 15-man SA squad for the Men’s ICC T20 World Cup in Australia in October and wants to make use of every opportunity that comes his way...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer