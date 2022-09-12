Proteas staring down the barrel

England took nine wickets in the final two sessions and then scored 97 for no loss, leaving them on the verge of a momentous series victory against SA in the final Test at The Oval on Sunday.
In pursuit of a modest 130-run target, Zak Crawley, who chalked up a sixth career half-century off just 37 deliveries to end the day on 57 runs off 44 balls, and Alex Lees (32 off 61), took England to the brink of victory with 33 runs needed to win when bad light brought an end to day four.
Earlier, the English spent just 13 minutes in the middle on the third morning before they were dismissed for 158.
Marco Jansen recorded a maiden career five-wicket haul and Kagiso Rabada finished with 4/81, as the English acquired a lead of 40 runs.
However, The Three Lions’ seamers caused havoc after lunch as the Proteas went from 70 for one to 169 all out in 56.2 overs.
Seamers Stuart Broad and captain Ben Stokes shared six wickets as Ollie Robinson and James Anderson claimed two each to dismiss SA cheaply.
The Proteas got their second innings off to a good start when the openers, captain Dean Elgar and Sarel Erwee, shared a 58-run first wicket stand before Erwee (26) fell, becoming Stokes’ first victim of the day.
Elgar and Keegan Petersen saw the visitors to lunch on 70/1 and looked to continue after the break.
However, the left-hander, on 36 at the time, was rapped on the pads by Broad and given out by umpire Nitin Menon.
Elgar would have been disappointed that he never sent the decision upstairs because replays suggested the ball would go on to miss the leg stump.
That wicket, with the Proteas on 83/2, resulted in Broad moving to fifth spot on the list of leading wicket-takers, with 564 dismissals in 159 matches.
SA took their lead past 50 in the 23rd over with Petersen, who struck three boundaries after lunch, moving to 23 before being sharply caught at fourth slip by Ollie Pope off Anderson, with the Proteas on 91/3.
Ryan Rickelton opened his account with a boundary off Broad, but Anderson had the left-hander trapped leg before wicket and he departed after scoring only eight runs.
Khaya Zondo and Wiaan Mulder then found the going tough, scoring just 25 of 87 balls before Mulder (14) was bowled by Robinson, and Zondo fell nine deliveries later for 16, trapped leg before wicket as SA slumped to 133 for six.
They lost their next four wickets for just 36 runs as Jansen fell on the brink of the tea break for four, bowled by Stokes, who was in the action a few balls later to have Rabada caught by Harry Brook in the slips for a duck.
Keshav Maharaj (18) was Broad’s third victim and Kyle Verreynne (12) was caught and bowled by Anderson as Nortje ended on 0 not out.
Proteas staring down the barrel
England on verge of Test series victory as seamers cause havoc at The Oval
Sports reporter
Image: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
England took nine wickets in the final two sessions and then scored 97 for no loss, leaving them on the verge of a momentous series victory against SA in the final Test at The Oval on Sunday.
In pursuit of a modest 130-run target, Zak Crawley, who chalked up a sixth career half-century off just 37 deliveries to end the day on 57 runs off 44 balls, and Alex Lees (32 off 61), took England to the brink of victory with 33 runs needed to win when bad light brought an end to day four.
Earlier, the English spent just 13 minutes in the middle on the third morning before they were dismissed for 158.
Marco Jansen recorded a maiden career five-wicket haul and Kagiso Rabada finished with 4/81, as the English acquired a lead of 40 runs.
However, The Three Lions’ seamers caused havoc after lunch as the Proteas went from 70 for one to 169 all out in 56.2 overs.
Seamers Stuart Broad and captain Ben Stokes shared six wickets as Ollie Robinson and James Anderson claimed two each to dismiss SA cheaply.
The Proteas got their second innings off to a good start when the openers, captain Dean Elgar and Sarel Erwee, shared a 58-run first wicket stand before Erwee (26) fell, becoming Stokes’ first victim of the day.
Elgar and Keegan Petersen saw the visitors to lunch on 70/1 and looked to continue after the break.
However, the left-hander, on 36 at the time, was rapped on the pads by Broad and given out by umpire Nitin Menon.
Elgar would have been disappointed that he never sent the decision upstairs because replays suggested the ball would go on to miss the leg stump.
That wicket, with the Proteas on 83/2, resulted in Broad moving to fifth spot on the list of leading wicket-takers, with 564 dismissals in 159 matches.
SA took their lead past 50 in the 23rd over with Petersen, who struck three boundaries after lunch, moving to 23 before being sharply caught at fourth slip by Ollie Pope off Anderson, with the Proteas on 91/3.
Ryan Rickelton opened his account with a boundary off Broad, but Anderson had the left-hander trapped leg before wicket and he departed after scoring only eight runs.
Khaya Zondo and Wiaan Mulder then found the going tough, scoring just 25 of 87 balls before Mulder (14) was bowled by Robinson, and Zondo fell nine deliveries later for 16, trapped leg before wicket as SA slumped to 133 for six.
They lost their next four wickets for just 36 runs as Jansen fell on the brink of the tea break for four, bowled by Stokes, who was in the action a few balls later to have Rabada caught by Harry Brook in the slips for a duck.
Keshav Maharaj (18) was Broad’s third victim and Kyle Verreynne (12) was caught and bowled by Anderson as Nortje ended on 0 not out.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer