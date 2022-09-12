First-class experience vital in discovering Test players — Elgar

Proteas captain Dean Elgar believes the lack of experience within the Test side can be remedied if they can find the right players with enough experience at first-class level back home.
Elgar was speaking to the media after his side suffered a nine-wicket defeat to England in the final Test at The Oval in London on Monday, a result which also saw them go down 2-1 in the three-match series.
“I always bank on experience. I always bank on that at the Test level and I know we don’t have that at the moment.
“So my next best thing is to ask who do we have with experience in first-class cricket, is that the right solution at the moment, we don’t know yet,” he said.
“We still have a few months before our next series and only a handful of four-day games at home before we leave for Australia [for the T20 World Cup].”
The left-hander felt that batting conditions were not easy throughout the series, adding that a lack of exposure to Test cricket in England showed at the end of the day.
“We were also exposed to the toughest batting conditions during this Test, where the ball was nipping quite a lot and was up there with some really tough conditions.
“Even for myself, and I have a relatively decent amount of experience, so I can only imagine how the guys with one or two Tests under their belts must feel,” he said.
The squad will head back home to prepare for the upcoming domestic series and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia, before the next Test assignment sees them take on the Aussies in a three-match series starting on December 17.
“I think that was always going to be a big series going forward, another tough series away from home,” Elgar said.
“It is never easy going over there, but it is another exciting chapter for us to experience and be exposed to.
“The series will be one big World Cup final but every Test match is something you have to live and die for, so in a three-match against Australia, every match will be huge.
“We have played some good cricket, but we have also played some average cricket as a squad, so, we need to get that balance right.”
Elgar believes Marco Jansen is a huge talent who could still achieve great things.
“He is very young and inexperienced [at Test level], but he has a different mentality in the way he approaches the game and it is nice to have around.
“Seeing the way he plays the game, he has two bites at the cherry being an allrounder, so if one discipline lets him down, he knows he can sort it out with the other,” he said.
HeraldLIVE
First-class experience vital in discovering Test players — Elgar
Image: Andrew Boyers/ Reuters
