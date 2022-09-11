Jansen ended the day with figures of 4-34 off 11 overs while Rabada claimed 2-78.
Earlier, having lost two full days of play due to a washout on day one and the postponement of day two to pay respects to the late Queen Elizabeth, SA was in trouble early as they lost openers Dean Elgar (1), bowled by Robinson and Sarel Erwee (0) caught by Ben Foakes of James Anderson with the score on 2-1.
The visitors lost three more wickets, first Keegan Petersen (12) was bowled by Robinson, Ryan Rickelton (11) was caught by Foakes off Broad before Robinson had Kyle Verreynne caught behind by the wicketkeeper.
Wiaan Mulder edged Robinson to Foakes to leave them struggling on 36 for 6 before SA headed to lunch on 69 for 6 with Khaya Zondo (21 off 52) and Marco Jansen (17 off 34) in the middle.
Broad dismissed Khaya Zondo (23) with a sharply taken catch by Alex Lees shortly after the restart.
Robinson then claimed his first five-for since his return to the Three Lions, ending a 36-run eighth wicket stand with Keshav Maharaj to dismiss Marco Jansen for 30 and leave the visitors reeling on 99 for 8.
Kagiso Rabada added 11 with Keshav Maharaj before Broad bowled Maharaj who tried a pull shot but only succeeded in dragging the ball onto his stumps with his score on 18.
He claimed his fourth wicket when Nortje (7) chipped a delivery to captain Ben Stokes to dismiss SA inside 37 overs.
Robinson finished with f 5-49 off 14 overs while Broad finished with 4-41 in 12.2 overs.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Proteas launch fightback to stay in contention against England at action-packed Oval
Sports reporter
Image: Philip Brown/Popperfoto/Popperfoto via Getty Images
Proteas seamer Marco Jansen claimed four wickets to lead the fightback on an eventful Saturday that saw 17 wickets fall as England ended on 154/7 during day three of this series-deciding third Test at the Oval.
When stumps were drawn, the hosts were 36 runs ahead, with Ben Foakes (15 off 24) and Ollie Robinson (3 off 2) not out and three wickets in hand.
Earlier in the day, a monumental batting collapse saw the Proteas end their first innings at 118 all out inside 37 overs after some intense fast bowling by the English seamers.
In pursuit of the SA lead, Alex Lees made 13 off just six deliveries before Jansen got one to smash into the middle stump.
Zak Crawley was trapped by Jansen leg before wicket to leave the hosts on 43 for 2 with both openers back in the shed.
Ollie Pope (38 off 41) and Joe Root (23 off 20) took England to tea with the score on 84 for 2 and 32 runs to get, however, Root was the first wicket to fall in the final session with Jansen claiming his third of the innings.
After a short rain delay, Brook’s debut innings in Test cricket lasted for just 12 runs as he pulled a Marco Jansen delivery to Kagiso Rabada at coming in off the boundary for his fourth wicket.
Jansen found Pope’s edge, the ball dribbling safely to the boundary to bring up his ninth Test half-century before two more runs at the end of the 26th over saw England level with the Proteas.
Stokes, looking to drive an Anrich Nortje delivery on the up, could only find the edge and was gobbled up by Sarel Erwee at first slip.
Rabada, who was uncharacteristically expensive with the ball, was rewarded for his hard graft as Pope was caught by wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne before Broad (6) suffered the same fate in the 34th over with the score on 151 for 7.
Jansen ended the day with figures of 4-34 off 11 overs while Rabada claimed 2-78.
Earlier, having lost two full days of play due to a washout on day one and the postponement of day two to pay respects to the late Queen Elizabeth, SA was in trouble early as they lost openers Dean Elgar (1), bowled by Robinson and Sarel Erwee (0) caught by Ben Foakes of James Anderson with the score on 2-1.
The visitors lost three more wickets, first Keegan Petersen (12) was bowled by Robinson, Ryan Rickelton (11) was caught by Foakes off Broad before Robinson had Kyle Verreynne caught behind by the wicketkeeper.
Wiaan Mulder edged Robinson to Foakes to leave them struggling on 36 for 6 before SA headed to lunch on 69 for 6 with Khaya Zondo (21 off 52) and Marco Jansen (17 off 34) in the middle.
Broad dismissed Khaya Zondo (23) with a sharply taken catch by Alex Lees shortly after the restart.
Robinson then claimed his first five-for since his return to the Three Lions, ending a 36-run eighth wicket stand with Keshav Maharaj to dismiss Marco Jansen for 30 and leave the visitors reeling on 99 for 8.
Kagiso Rabada added 11 with Keshav Maharaj before Broad bowled Maharaj who tried a pull shot but only succeeded in dragging the ball onto his stumps with his score on 18.
He claimed his fourth wicket when Nortje (7) chipped a delivery to captain Ben Stokes to dismiss SA inside 37 overs.
Robinson finished with f 5-49 off 14 overs while Broad finished with 4-41 in 12.2 overs.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer