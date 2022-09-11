Proteas captain Dean Elgar and opening partner Sarel Erwee showed grit and determination on their way to a 58-run opening partnership as SA went to lunch on 70 for one in the series-deciding third Test at the Kia Oval on Sunday.
The visitors ended the first session of day four 30 runs ahead with Elgar (35 runs off 54) and Keegan Petersen (7 off 8) at the crease.
Both Elgar and Erwee had earlier survived reviews by the English bowlers to dig their heels in and take SA past 50, the highest partnership for any wicket in the match so far.
Erwee, looking good on 26, attempted to drive Ben Stokes’ third delivery of the session but only succeeded in edging it and presenting a simple catch to first slip Joe Root.
Earlier, the Proteas picked up where they left off the night before as the remainder of the English batsmen lasted just 13 minutes to end on 158 with a lead of 40 runs
Kagiso Rabada, who started the 34th over with the wicket of Stuart Broad (6) on Saturday evening shortly before light brought a halt to proceedings, finished the over with Ollie Robinson’s dismissal for three, caught at cover by Elgar to start day four.
He claimed his fourth when he bowled Jack Leach for a duck before Jansen completed a maiden career five-wicket haul when he had Ben Foakes (14) caught by Petersen in the slips to wrap up the English first innings in just 16 deliveries.
Jansen finished with 5-35 inside 13 overs while Rabada returned with figures of 4-81 in 13 overs and Anrich Nortjé 1-29.
HeraldLIVE
Proteas batsmen dig in after Jansen's maiden five-wicket haul
Sports reporter
Image: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
HeraldLIVE
