Proteas raring to go for series decider

Proteas captain Dean Elgar is confident the right decision will be made at the toss when they take on England in the series-deciding third Test at The Oval in London, starting on Thursday.
The dogged left-hander said their team selection from the previous two games was based on the conditions they were presented with and it would be no different this time around.
With a history of favouring spin bowlers, and even more so after a long, hot summer such as this one, Elgar is confident he has the players to put up a decent fight, regardless of who is selected in the final playing XI.
“We have covered all of our bases with regards to our bowling department, whether we go in with four seamers and a spinner, or three seamers and two spinners,” he said.
“I am pretty confident that we have those guys and they are all fit, which is nice.
“On the day, if it is raining, you may see something different.
“But for now, we have a pretty stable final XI in mind.
“It has been interesting, but knowing the Oval, it is a generally good wicket.
“The weather may be more in favour of the bowlers, meaning it could be tough to bat.
“But in saying that, if the sun is out, it’s a really good place to play good, honest cricket.”
Despite ominous weather conditions predicted, Elgar was confident an outcome would be achieved.
“There is definitely going to be a winner in this Test — the styles of cricket that we have been playing, there is definitely going to be a result.
“We cannot control the weather. It is what it is, but I am pretty confident there will be a victor and someone will lose this match.
“We are going into this Test one-all — it is pretty much like a World Cup final for us.
“That is how I am viewing it, we will go in with a result in mind and we will have to be at our best for that,” the skipper said.
Elgar said the break might have been longer than expected, but he believed it was a good opportunity to give the players a chance to blow off some steam by engaging in a number of team-building activities.
“We have had a few good days away from the game, away from the noise, the hustle and bustle, and just to refocus and remind ourselves why we are here,” he said.
Elgar was well aware of the magnitude of the game from a Proteas perspective and a potential series win.
SA have won just one Test match at the Oval in more than a century of cricket played against England at the famous ground, losing seven and sharing the spoils on seven occasions.
HeraldLIVE
Proteas raring to go for series decider
Fit, well-rested team have what it takes to win, says Elgar
Sports reporter
Image: Philip Brown/Getty Images
HeraldLIVE
