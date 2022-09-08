Elgar wants runs after England win toss and put SA in to bat

England have won the toss and put the Proteas in to bat in the series-deciding third Test at the Oval in London on Thursday.

The toss was initially delayed due to a wet outfield, but shortly after it was concluded the covers were back on, delaying the start of the match.

England captain Ben Stokes said their decision to bowl was based on their success over the summer bowling first and overhead conditions looking favourable to the bowlers.

“Throughout the summer we have done well bowling first and with the weather we had, it [the pitch] has been under the covers a bit, so hopefully we can use the conditions this morning,” Stokes said.