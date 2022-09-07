Petersen stresses need for big scores from top order

Proteas top order batsman Keegan Petersen believes big runs at the top of the order will be critical as the Proteas prepare for the deciding final Test against England at The Oval starting on Thursday.
The visitors have had a few days off to recover from their bruising innings and 82-run defeat to England in Manchester and Petersen is confident they can put up a fight as they look to secure a series victory over the hosts.
Petersen scored 21 in the first innings and followed that up with a dogged 42.
It was that second innings performance, where he batted the entire second session alongside an injured Rassie van der Dussen, that Petersen wants to replicate and better.
“I didn’t have a lot of time at the crease before that, so I take any positive I can from that innings even though it was not as fluent as I would have liked it to be, but I [always] try my best to fight for the team.
“I think it is quite obvious that we need to score hundreds up top.
“It hasn’t been there for a while now and the lower order has saved us a few times, but I think it is quite evident that the batsmen need to step up and get a couple of big scores,” he said.
While English conditions have been more favourable to the bowlers for the majority of the series, Petersen said the importance of batting well in the first innings was not something they would take lightly.
“I think both Test matches were lost in the first innings when it comes to batting.
“It is quite evident that conditions are leaning a bit more to the advantage of the bowlers, but I feel the team who can play that first innings better is the team that will come out on top,” he said.
Petersen said the defeat at Manchester had hurt the team, but he was confident they would put up a better showing in the final encounter.
“I would love to play for five days once. I think that is what the public wants to see.
“This is what we live for as cricketers, series deciders.
“It is going to be thrilling and there is a lot on the line for both teams, so I think we might see a good game,” Petersen said.
HeraldLIVE
Petersen stresses need for big scores from top order
