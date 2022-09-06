Stubbs cracks nod for T20 World Cup squad, captain Bavuma returns
By AMIR CHETTY - 06 September 2022
Explosive Warriors batsman Tristan Stubbs will join returning limited overs captain Temba Bavuma on the plane to Australia while Rassie van der Dussen misses out after the Proteas squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia later in 2022 was announced.
Bavuma has been on the mend for the last two months, having missed the entire tour of the UK due to an elbow injury, and will be ready to go when the tournament starts at the end of October...
