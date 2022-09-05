Birrell ready to lead Sunrisers Eastern Cape challenge in SA20
Makhanda-born former Ireland head coach tight-lipped on ‘shopping list’ of players
Premium
By Amir Chetty - 05 September 2022
Sunrisers Eastern Cape head coach Adrian “Adi” Birrell believes drafting players to suit home conditions will be a vital component to any success his side might achieve in the 2023 SA20 Franchise competition.
Birrell was named as the leader of the Eastern Cape franchise last week, where he will work alongside Warriors assistant coach Baakier Abrahams, who will be his assistant...
