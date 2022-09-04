Former Paarl Rocks, Ireland and Hampshire mentor Adrian Birrell will be the head coach for the Sunrisers Eastern Cape in 2023’s all-new SA20 competition.
Makhanda-born Birrell, who has also featured in coaching staff for Eastern Province and the Warriors, will be joined by former SA quick Dale Steyn, who is the franchise’s bowling coach.
Baakier Abrahams, another name familiar in EP cricket circles, will be Birrell’s assistant while Hemang Badani has been seconded from the Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League franchise as batting coach.
Birrell, who was also assistant coach to Proteas head man Russell Domingo, led the Rocks to overall victory in the Mzansi Super League in 2019.
His other recent triumphs include winning the Cricket SA provincial T20 knockout tournament earlier in 2022.
HeraldLIVE
Birrell, Steyn to coach Sunrisers Eastern Cape
Image: RICHARD HUGGARD/GALLO IMAGES
