Cricket SA confirms 2022-23 domestic squads

Cricket SA (CSA) has confirmed the squads for the 15 provinces for the 2022-23 domestic season.
There is much to play for in the CSA domestic season as the promotion and relegation system will commence when it concludes.
A 15-team professional set-up came to life last season when CSA introduced the new two-division structure.
The eight-team top-tier division will see the team with the least points relegated as the top team in the bottom-tier gets promoted.
The Titans led the standings at the conclusion of year one in Division One with 35 points combined points. This comes after claiming the CSA Four-Day series and losing out on two finals in the CSA T20 Challenge and CSA One-Day Cup.
The Lions occupy the number two spot with 23 points after winning the CSA One-Day Cup trophy while the Gbets Rocks follow with 19 points as CSA T20 Challenge champions.
The Warriors, Western Province, Dolphins, North West Dragons, and Knights follow the standings in that order.
In Division Two, CSA 4-Day series champions and One-Day Cup finalists, Northern Cape Heat top the log with 25 points.
Tuskers, the reigning One-Day Cup champions are second with 22 points, followed by Garden Route Badgers (formerly known as SWD), Eastern Cape Iinyathi, Mpumalanga Rhinos, Limpopo Impalas and Eastern Storm.
This season, Division One teams will participate in the CSA T20 Challenge, the CSA Four-Day Series and the CSA One Day Cup.
Division Two teams will play in CSA T20 Knockout, the CSA Four-Day Series and the CSA One Day Cup.
The fixtures for the season will be released next Friday.
The full squad list is:
DIVISION ONE
TITANS: Lizaad Williams, Theunis de Bruyn, Okhule Cele, Dayyaan Galiem, Junior Dala, Neil Brand, Sibonelo “Sibs” Makhanya, Corbin Bosch, Aaron Phangiso, Aya Gqamane, Jiveshan Pillay, Simon Harmer, Heinrich Klassen, Dewald Brevis, Donovon Ferreira, Musawenkosi Twala. National Contract: Quinton De Kock, Dean Elgar, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Tabraiz Shamsi.
LIONS: Bjorn Fortuin, Wiaan Mulder, Lutho Sipamla, Jonty Rapulana, Ryan Rickleton, Josh Richards, Dominic Hendricks, Sisanda Magala, Malusi Siboto, Codi Yusuf, Mitchell van Buuren, Levert Manje, Duanne Olivier, Evan Jones, Cameron Delport, Tladi Bokako. National Contract: Temba Bavuma, Reeza Hendricks, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen
ROCKS: Pieter Malan, Ismaeel Gaffieldien, Ferisco Adams, Christiaan Jonker, Siyabonga Mahima, Ruan Terblanche, Imraan Manack, Shaun von Berg, Clyde Fortuin, Achille Cloete, Hardus Viljoen, Michael Copeland, Stiaan van Zyl, Khwezi Gumede, Bamanye Xenxe, Hlomla Hanabe, Farhaan Behardien. National Contract: Janneman Malan
WARRIORS: Matthew Breetzke, Wihan Lubbe, Sinethemba Qeshile, Glenton Stuurman, Marco Jansen, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Lesiba Ngoepe, Rudi Second, Akhona Manyaka, Diego Rosier, Jordan Hermann, Tsepo Ndwandwa, Tristan Stubbs, Beyers Swanepoel, Ziyaad Abrahams, Kgaudise Molefe. National Contract: Anrich Nortjé
WP: Kyle Verreynne, George Linde, Tony de Zorzi, Nandre Burger, Jonathan Bird, Mohamed Vallie, Kyle Simmonds, Wayne Parnell, Beuran Hendricks, Daniel Smith, Dane Paterson, Ethan Cunningham, Eddie Moore, Aviwe Mgijima, Tshepo Moreki, Mihlali Mpogwana.
DOLPHINS: Ottneill Baartman, Daryn Dupavillion, Marques Ackerman, Eathan Bosch, Ruan de Swardt, SJ Erwee, Lifa Ntanzi, Jon-Jon Smuts, Thando Ntini, Bryce Parsons, Grant Roelofsen, Jason Smith, Khaya Zondo, Tshepang Dithole, Prenelan Subrayen, Andile Simelane. National Contract: Andile Phehlukwayo, David Miller, Keshav Maharaj, Keegan Petersen.
NORTH WEST DRAGONS: Delano Potgieter, Nick van den Bergh, Lesego Senokwane, Senuran Muthusamy, Tumelo Tlokwe, Eldred Hawken, Wesley Marshall, Lwandiswa Zuma, Shaylen Pillay, Kerwin Mungroo, Renaldo Meyer, Khanya Cotani, Caleb Seleka, Duan Jansen, Grant Mokoena, Heino Kuhn. National Contract: Dwaine Pretorius
KNIGHTS: Mbulelo Budaza, Gerald Coetzee, Patrick Kruger, Jacques Snyman, Migael Pretorius, Pite van Biljon, Raynard van Tonder, Alfred Mothoa, Nealan van Heerden, Patrick Botha, Aubrey Swanepoel, Isaac Dikgale, Nhlakanipho Mpungose, Jason Raubenheimer, Gihahn Cloete, Matthew Kleinveldt.
DIVISION TWO
NORTHERN CAPE HEAT: Grant Thomson, Hano Viljoen, Ernest Kemm, Kagisho Mohale, Andrew Rasemene, Johan van Dyk, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Victor Mahlangu, Kelly Smuts, Tshepo Ntuli, Jason Oakes.
TUSKERS: Stefan Tait, Jonathan Vandiar, Cameron Sheckleton, Kurtlyn Mannikam, Thamsanqa Khumalo, Malcolm Nofal, Alindile Mhletywa, Keith Dudgeon, Michael Erlank, Tian Koekemoer, Andile Mogakane.
GARDEN ROUTE BADGERS: Blade Capell, Matthew Christensen, Hanno Kotze, Jhedli van Briesies, Jean du Plessis, Andre Malan, Onke Nyaku, Sean Whitehead, Marcello Piedt, Sintu Majiza, Herschelle America.
EASTERN CAPE IINYATHI: Nonelela Yikha, Mncedisi Malika, Clayton Bosch, Phaphama Fojela, Jason Niemand, Marco Marais, Thomas Kaber, Gideon Peters, Jerry Nqolo, Josh van Heerden, Jade de Klerk, Joshua Dodd, Sinovuyo Ntuntwana.
MPUMALANGA RHINOS: Yassar Cook, Rubin Hermann, Tumelo Koto, Jon Hinrichsen, Blake Schraader, Jurie Snyman, Lizo Makosi, Kieran Kenny, Alex Kok, Mohammed Mayet, Thula Ngcobo, Benjamin Van Niekerk.
LIMPOPO IMPALAS: Ludwig Kaestner, Thomas Hobson, Michael Ntokozo Mahlaba, Nyiko Shikwambana, Sithembile Langa, Louren Steenkamp, Liam Peters, Ruan Haasbroek, Sizwe Masondo, Clayton August, Morne Venter.
EASTERN STORM: Aron Visser, Shane Dadswell, Divan Posthumus, Amaan Khan, Matthew Arnold, Wesley Coulentianos, Tumelo Simelane, Mangaliso Mosehle, Kabelo Sekhukhune, Danie Rossouw, Sinenhlanhla Zwane. — Cricket SA
Cricket SA confirms 2022-23 domestic squads
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
Cricket SA (CSA) has confirmed the squads for the 15 provinces for the 2022-23 domestic season.
There is much to play for in the CSA domestic season as the promotion and relegation system will commence when it concludes.
A 15-team professional set-up came to life last season when CSA introduced the new two-division structure.
The eight-team top-tier division will see the team with the least points relegated as the top team in the bottom-tier gets promoted.
The Titans led the standings at the conclusion of year one in Division One with 35 points combined points. This comes after claiming the CSA Four-Day series and losing out on two finals in the CSA T20 Challenge and CSA One-Day Cup.
The Lions occupy the number two spot with 23 points after winning the CSA One-Day Cup trophy while the Gbets Rocks follow with 19 points as CSA T20 Challenge champions.
The Warriors, Western Province, Dolphins, North West Dragons, and Knights follow the standings in that order.
In Division Two, CSA 4-Day series champions and One-Day Cup finalists, Northern Cape Heat top the log with 25 points.
Tuskers, the reigning One-Day Cup champions are second with 22 points, followed by Garden Route Badgers (formerly known as SWD), Eastern Cape Iinyathi, Mpumalanga Rhinos, Limpopo Impalas and Eastern Storm.
This season, Division One teams will participate in the CSA T20 Challenge, the CSA Four-Day Series and the CSA One Day Cup.
Division Two teams will play in CSA T20 Knockout, the CSA Four-Day Series and the CSA One Day Cup.
The fixtures for the season will be released next Friday.
The full squad list is:
DIVISION ONE
TITANS: Lizaad Williams, Theunis de Bruyn, Okhule Cele, Dayyaan Galiem, Junior Dala, Neil Brand, Sibonelo “Sibs” Makhanya, Corbin Bosch, Aaron Phangiso, Aya Gqamane, Jiveshan Pillay, Simon Harmer, Heinrich Klassen, Dewald Brevis, Donovon Ferreira, Musawenkosi Twala. National Contract: Quinton De Kock, Dean Elgar, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Tabraiz Shamsi.
LIONS: Bjorn Fortuin, Wiaan Mulder, Lutho Sipamla, Jonty Rapulana, Ryan Rickleton, Josh Richards, Dominic Hendricks, Sisanda Magala, Malusi Siboto, Codi Yusuf, Mitchell van Buuren, Levert Manje, Duanne Olivier, Evan Jones, Cameron Delport, Tladi Bokako. National Contract: Temba Bavuma, Reeza Hendricks, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen
ROCKS: Pieter Malan, Ismaeel Gaffieldien, Ferisco Adams, Christiaan Jonker, Siyabonga Mahima, Ruan Terblanche, Imraan Manack, Shaun von Berg, Clyde Fortuin, Achille Cloete, Hardus Viljoen, Michael Copeland, Stiaan van Zyl, Khwezi Gumede, Bamanye Xenxe, Hlomla Hanabe, Farhaan Behardien. National Contract: Janneman Malan
WARRIORS: Matthew Breetzke, Wihan Lubbe, Sinethemba Qeshile, Glenton Stuurman, Marco Jansen, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Lesiba Ngoepe, Rudi Second, Akhona Manyaka, Diego Rosier, Jordan Hermann, Tsepo Ndwandwa, Tristan Stubbs, Beyers Swanepoel, Ziyaad Abrahams, Kgaudise Molefe. National Contract: Anrich Nortjé
WP: Kyle Verreynne, George Linde, Tony de Zorzi, Nandre Burger, Jonathan Bird, Mohamed Vallie, Kyle Simmonds, Wayne Parnell, Beuran Hendricks, Daniel Smith, Dane Paterson, Ethan Cunningham, Eddie Moore, Aviwe Mgijima, Tshepo Moreki, Mihlali Mpogwana.
DOLPHINS: Ottneill Baartman, Daryn Dupavillion, Marques Ackerman, Eathan Bosch, Ruan de Swardt, SJ Erwee, Lifa Ntanzi, Jon-Jon Smuts, Thando Ntini, Bryce Parsons, Grant Roelofsen, Jason Smith, Khaya Zondo, Tshepang Dithole, Prenelan Subrayen, Andile Simelane. National Contract: Andile Phehlukwayo, David Miller, Keshav Maharaj, Keegan Petersen.
NORTH WEST DRAGONS: Delano Potgieter, Nick van den Bergh, Lesego Senokwane, Senuran Muthusamy, Tumelo Tlokwe, Eldred Hawken, Wesley Marshall, Lwandiswa Zuma, Shaylen Pillay, Kerwin Mungroo, Renaldo Meyer, Khanya Cotani, Caleb Seleka, Duan Jansen, Grant Mokoena, Heino Kuhn. National Contract: Dwaine Pretorius
KNIGHTS: Mbulelo Budaza, Gerald Coetzee, Patrick Kruger, Jacques Snyman, Migael Pretorius, Pite van Biljon, Raynard van Tonder, Alfred Mothoa, Nealan van Heerden, Patrick Botha, Aubrey Swanepoel, Isaac Dikgale, Nhlakanipho Mpungose, Jason Raubenheimer, Gihahn Cloete, Matthew Kleinveldt.
DIVISION TWO
NORTHERN CAPE HEAT: Grant Thomson, Hano Viljoen, Ernest Kemm, Kagisho Mohale, Andrew Rasemene, Johan van Dyk, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Victor Mahlangu, Kelly Smuts, Tshepo Ntuli, Jason Oakes.
TUSKERS: Stefan Tait, Jonathan Vandiar, Cameron Sheckleton, Kurtlyn Mannikam, Thamsanqa Khumalo, Malcolm Nofal, Alindile Mhletywa, Keith Dudgeon, Michael Erlank, Tian Koekemoer, Andile Mogakane.
GARDEN ROUTE BADGERS: Blade Capell, Matthew Christensen, Hanno Kotze, Jhedli van Briesies, Jean du Plessis, Andre Malan, Onke Nyaku, Sean Whitehead, Marcello Piedt, Sintu Majiza, Herschelle America.
EASTERN CAPE IINYATHI: Nonelela Yikha, Mncedisi Malika, Clayton Bosch, Phaphama Fojela, Jason Niemand, Marco Marais, Thomas Kaber, Gideon Peters, Jerry Nqolo, Josh van Heerden, Jade de Klerk, Joshua Dodd, Sinovuyo Ntuntwana.
MPUMALANGA RHINOS: Yassar Cook, Rubin Hermann, Tumelo Koto, Jon Hinrichsen, Blake Schraader, Jurie Snyman, Lizo Makosi, Kieran Kenny, Alex Kok, Mohammed Mayet, Thula Ngcobo, Benjamin Van Niekerk.
LIMPOPO IMPALAS: Ludwig Kaestner, Thomas Hobson, Michael Ntokozo Mahlaba, Nyiko Shikwambana, Sithembile Langa, Louren Steenkamp, Liam Peters, Ruan Haasbroek, Sizwe Masondo, Clayton August, Morne Venter.
EASTERN STORM: Aron Visser, Shane Dadswell, Divan Posthumus, Amaan Khan, Matthew Arnold, Wesley Coulentianos, Tumelo Simelane, Mangaliso Mosehle, Kabelo Sekhukhune, Danie Rossouw, Sinenhlanhla Zwane. — Cricket SA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer