Proteas need middle-order runs — Elgar

Proteas captain Dean Elgar admitted batting was their biggest downfall as they slumped to an innings and 85 runs defeat against England inside three days in the second Test in Manchester on Saturday.
In a complete reversal of roles from the Lord’s Test, which SA won inside three days, the Proteas won the toss and chose to bat in Manchester, but found themselves in early trouble when they were bundled out for just 151 in their first innings.
In reply, the English posted a huge 415/9 declared, thanks to centuries by captain Ben Stokes and wicketkeeper/batsman Ben Foakes, as they set the Proteas a first-innings lead of 264 to chase down.
Again the Proteas seemed to wilt under the English attack, losing three wickets before lunch, before Keegan Petersen and Rassie van der Dussen fought valiantly with the bat to see out the afternoon session.
However, when Stokes picked up the wickets of both set batsmen, followed by the introduction of the new ball shortly after tea, it was the catalyst for a collapse that saw the Proteas lose seven wickets for 38 runs as the hosts levelled the series.
“First-innings runs stabilise your game,” Elgar said.
“If you score 300+, you give yourself the best chance to compete and get a result in your favour and we got half of that.
“I really don’t think we batted well, but this is Test cricket and you have to deal with it.”
Losing those two wickets to go to lunch on 77/5 on the first day had been what changed the course of the match for his side, Elgar said.
“If we had been three down at lunch, 80-odd for three, we would have been in a pretty good position and I would have bitten my arm off for that result, but we were five down and were always going to be playing catch-up cricket.
“We saw that the wicket did deteriorate like we thought it would, which I thought favoured both the seamers and the spinners, but I do think our batting in the first innings let us down a bit,” he said.
Commenting on Van der Dussen batting with a fractured finger that has now ruled him out of the final match, Elgar said he had shown a lot of character to still come out and attempt to do the job.
“We always knew it would be hard work for us to get on par with them, and he showed a lot of character and toughness.
“That is what his character brings out when his back is against the wall, and now he is competing with a broken finger as well,” the skipper said.
Asked what they needed to do to get things right in a batting line-up that had been caught napping, Elgar said the time had come to make telling calls.
“Some tough decisions will be coming our way.
“Obviously with Rassie out, we will have to replace him.
“Whether that is the only change we will make, we have nearly two weeks before the next Test, so we will go away, and obviously get options, get better combinations.
“The bottom line is we need runs from the middle order and at the moment that is letting us down quite a bit.
“To be frank, bold, and honest, that is the truth, and as much as guys don’t want to hear it, I think they know that already.”
HeraldLIVE
Proteas need middle-order runs — Elgar
Time has come to make telling calls on batting line-up, says captain after crushing defeat against England
Sports reporter
Image: MICHAEL STEELE/GETTY IMAGES
