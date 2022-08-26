England put SA batsmen to sword

England batsmen Jonny Bairstow and Zak Crawley shared a gritty 68-run partnership to take their side to 111 for three on the first day of the second Test in Manchester on Thursday.
When stumps were drawn, Bairstow (38) and Crawley (17) were still at the crease, trailing SA’s first innings total by 40 runs.
The Proteas’ bowling attack claimed three wickets in the final session as the hosts looked to chase down the 151 chalked up by the visitors.
England lost Alex Lees early, the left-hander caught behind by Kyle Verreynne for four off Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje bowled Ollie Pope (23) before Joe Root (9) was caught by Sarel Erwee off Kagiso Rabada to see the hosts to 43-3 in the 14th over.
However, Bairstow and Crawley knuckled down in pursuit of the first innings total.
Earlier, England ripped through the Proteas batting lineup to restrict them to 151 all out.
Top SA scorer Rabada (36) and Nortje (10) added 35 runs for the ninth wicket to take the visitors to 143 for eight at tea, but both men fell shortly thereafter as the hosts cleaned up the tail inside 54 overs.
Winning the toss, the visitors were in a spot of bother early on as they went to lunch on 77 runs with five wickets back in the shed.
Left-hand openers captain Dean Elgar and Erwee found scoring runs tough early on as Erwee fell to James Anderson, who found his inside edge, the catch gloved by wicketkeeper Ben Foakes, and Elgar (12) was Stuart Broad’s first victim, offering Jonny Bairstow a low catch at third slip with SA on 35 for two after 13 overs.
Keegan Petersen fell for 21, while Aiden Markram (14) and Rassie van der Dussen (16) were dismissed for a collective 30 as the Proteas headed to lunch in some real trouble.
Verreynne and Simon Harmer looked to steady the ship after lunch as they added 16 to the total before Anderson struck twice in the 31st over.
Harmer (2) was trapped dead in front of his stumps and given out by umpire Richard Illingworth.
SA reviewed the decision but to no avail, as Maharaj fell LBW to an almost identical delivery for a first-ball duck a ball later.
The Proteas brought up three figures in the 35th over before the wicketkeeper-batsman fell to Broad for 21 as they slumped to 108 for eight.
Nortje was trapped leg before wicket to Ollie Robinson for 10, and Rabada made 36 before Jack Leach had the right arm quick caught by Joe Root as Ngidi ended not out on four.
England quicks Anderson and Broad picked up three wickets apiece while conceding 69 runs, as captain Ben Stokes claimed two before Leach and Robinson took one each.
England put SA batsmen to sword
Proteas bowlers claim three wickets as hosts trail by 40 runs at end of first day of second Test
Sports reporter
Image: MICHAEL STEELE/GETTY IMAGES
England batsmen Jonny Bairstow and Zak Crawley shared a gritty 68-run partnership to take their side to 111 for three on the first day of the second Test in Manchester on Thursday.
When stumps were drawn, Bairstow (38) and Crawley (17) were still at the crease, trailing SA’s first innings total by 40 runs.
The Proteas’ bowling attack claimed three wickets in the final session as the hosts looked to chase down the 151 chalked up by the visitors.
England lost Alex Lees early, the left-hander caught behind by Kyle Verreynne for four off Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje bowled Ollie Pope (23) before Joe Root (9) was caught by Sarel Erwee off Kagiso Rabada to see the hosts to 43-3 in the 14th over.
However, Bairstow and Crawley knuckled down in pursuit of the first innings total.
Earlier, England ripped through the Proteas batting lineup to restrict them to 151 all out.
Top SA scorer Rabada (36) and Nortje (10) added 35 runs for the ninth wicket to take the visitors to 143 for eight at tea, but both men fell shortly thereafter as the hosts cleaned up the tail inside 54 overs.
Winning the toss, the visitors were in a spot of bother early on as they went to lunch on 77 runs with five wickets back in the shed.
Left-hand openers captain Dean Elgar and Erwee found scoring runs tough early on as Erwee fell to James Anderson, who found his inside edge, the catch gloved by wicketkeeper Ben Foakes, and Elgar (12) was Stuart Broad’s first victim, offering Jonny Bairstow a low catch at third slip with SA on 35 for two after 13 overs.
Keegan Petersen fell for 21, while Aiden Markram (14) and Rassie van der Dussen (16) were dismissed for a collective 30 as the Proteas headed to lunch in some real trouble.
Verreynne and Simon Harmer looked to steady the ship after lunch as they added 16 to the total before Anderson struck twice in the 31st over.
Harmer (2) was trapped dead in front of his stumps and given out by umpire Richard Illingworth.
SA reviewed the decision but to no avail, as Maharaj fell LBW to an almost identical delivery for a first-ball duck a ball later.
The Proteas brought up three figures in the 35th over before the wicketkeeper-batsman fell to Broad for 21 as they slumped to 108 for eight.
Nortje was trapped leg before wicket to Ollie Robinson for 10, and Rabada made 36 before Jack Leach had the right arm quick caught by Joe Root as Ngidi ended not out on four.
England quicks Anderson and Broad picked up three wickets apiece while conceding 69 runs, as captain Ben Stokes claimed two before Leach and Robinson took one each.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer