Proteas braced for England backlash
Despite Lord’s rout, skipper Elgar remains wary of threat posed by hosts
Premium
By AMIR CHETTY - 25 August 2022
Proteas captain Dean Elgar believes his side has enough firepower to put up a strong challenge against England in the second Test starting at Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday (noon).
Coming off the back of a convincing, innings and 12 runs win inside three days at Lord’s, SA will be looking for more of the same from their players as they attempt to secure a first series victory in England since 2012...
Proteas braced for England backlash
Despite Lord’s rout, skipper Elgar remains wary of threat posed by hosts
Proteas captain Dean Elgar believes his side has enough firepower to put up a strong challenge against England in the second Test starting at Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday (noon).
Coming off the back of a convincing, innings and 12 runs win inside three days at Lord’s, SA will be looking for more of the same from their players as they attempt to secure a first series victory in England since 2012...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer