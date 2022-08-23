Hosting international tournaments can inspire next generation, says EP’s Jacobs
By Amir Chetty - 23 August 2022
EP Cricket chief executive Eugene Jacobs believes the hosting of international tournaments on SA shores can only benefit the growth of the game among women.
Cricket SA announced on Monday that Gqeberha’s St George’s Park will be one of the venues for the senior ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in 2023. ..
