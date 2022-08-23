Gqeberha gears up to welcome cricket world to its shores
By Tshepiso Mametela and Amir Chetty - 23 August 2022
Gqeberha will host its first fully-fledged international cricket tournament in two decades when the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup bursts into action in SA in February 2023.
St George’s Park was on Monday named as one of three host venues for the global showpiece along with Newlands in Cape Town and Paarl’s Boland Park...
