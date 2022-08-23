×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Cricket

Gqeberha gears up to welcome cricket world to its shores

Premium
By Tshepiso Mametela and Amir Chetty - 23 August 2022

Gqeberha will host its first fully-fledged international cricket tournament in two decades when the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup bursts into action in SA in February 2023.

St George’s Park was on Monday named as one of three host venues for the global showpiece along with Newlands in Cape Town and Paarl’s Boland Park...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Bayede! King Misuzulu KaZwelithini ascends to Zulu throne
Huge manhunt for biker thugs

Most Read