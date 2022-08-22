Proteas’ Nortje relishes hitting fastest pace seen in England in a decade

“I do, I do, but it's not a focus to be trying to go quicker or slow or whatever. But it is nice to see when the rhythm is there.

“Sometimes it feels like it's a lot slower and the speed gun says something different, and then sometimes it feels fast, then this speed guns says it's slow. But when I'm on the field, I just try to execute as much as possible.”

Nortje's speed was one of the talking points of the Test victory, but the overall proficiency of the SA seam attack has also been lavishly praised.

Kagiso Rabada was named man-of-the-match for his seven-wicket haul, with Lungi Ngidi taking the vital wicket of Joe Root and the 22-year-old Marco Jansen chipping in with two more near the end of the match.