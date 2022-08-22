England likely to retain struggling Crawley for second Test against SA

England are likely to persist with opener Zak Crawley in the second Test against SA after coach Brendon McCullum threw his weight behind the struggling opener.

Crawley managed scores of nine and 13 in the series opener at Lord's, in which the Proteas triumphed inside three days by an innings and 12 runs. The 24-year-old, who averages 26 after 26 Tests, is now without a half-century in his last 14 innings, which has prompted calls for him to be dropped.

McCullum dismissed suggestions that the Kent batsman could benefit from a break.