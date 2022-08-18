Rabada claims five-wicket haul as SA bowl out England cheaply in first innings at Lord’s
Kagiso Rabada claimed a noteworthy five-wicket haul as the Proteas bowled out England for 165 after 45 overs in the first session of day two at Lord’s on Thursday.
When the lunch break arrived, Dean Elgar (12) and Sarel Erwee (13) had gallantly survived the session with a foundation-laying opening partnership of 27 off 72.
SA were 27/0 after 12 overs and still trailing England by 138 runs.
When Rabada trapped James Anderson in front, he registered his 12th Test fifer, his first in England, and reward for his phenomenal fast bowling in conducive conditions.
Rabada, who will have his name on the honours board at the venue, ended his first innings shift with 5/51, supported by Anrich Nortjé with three wickets and Marco Jansen with two.
England resumed on day two with on 116/6, but Rabada was in inspired form to claim the wickets of Ollie Pope (73), Stuart Broad (15) and James Anderson (0), with Jansen removing Jack Leach (15).
This means England only added 49 runs to their overnight score in 13 overs inside the first hour of day two as they continued to struggle with the pace of Rabada, Nortje, Jansen and Ngidi, who was unlucky not to get any wickets.
It is now up to veteran fast bowlers Anderson, Broad, Matthew Potts and possibly spinner Jack Leach to try to dismantle this Proteas opening partnership.
Elgar and Erwee, who earlier dropped Broad without scoring, will resume after lunch looking to continue making the scoreboard tick in their mission to overhaul the deficit.
Advantage is with the Proteas as they still have capable batters in Keegan Petersen, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen and Kyle Verreynne in the bank.
There are also Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Rabada, Nortje and Lungi Ngidi down the order. They have the ability to add a few runs if the match requires them in the remaining sessions of the first innings.