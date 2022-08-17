Rabada named in Proteas XI as Elgar elects to bowl at Lord’s

Premier fast bowler Kagiso “KG” Rabada has been included in the starting line-up for the first of three Test matches against England at Lord’s starting on Wednesday, where SA won the toss and elected to field.

Rabada is part of the fast bowling attack that includes Marco Jansen, who has been deployed at the crucial number seven batting spot, Anrich Nortjé and Lungi Ngidi.

The Proteas think-tank have gone with Keshav Maharaj as the only spinner ahead of Simon Harmer who has considerable experience in England, having turned out for Essex.

The bowlers will get to work first after captain Dean Elgar won the toss and decided to bowl at the venue where the match was scheduled to start shortly before noon, SA time.