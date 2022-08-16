With less than 24 hours to the start of the first Test between SA and England at Lord’s the Proteas think-tank are yet to make a call on the availability of front-line seamer Kagiso Rabada.
Rabada, who was ruled out of the T20 series against Ireland with an ankle injury, remains doubtful and it is not yet known if he will join Duanne Olivier on the sidelines when the first Test starts on Wednesday.
Olivier has been ruled out of the series because of a grade 2 tear to his right-hip flexor muscle but SA have the likes of Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortjé, Marco Jansen, Glenton Stuurman and Lutho Sipamla to call on as backups.
Proteas sweating over Rabada’s fitness ahead of opening Test against England
Coach Mark Boucher is hoping Rabada will be fit to play.
“I hope so, he’s come on well,” he said when asked about Rabada’s readiness.
“The one concern is maybe his loads but he is a great athlete and his body seems to have recovered nicely. He is not feeling too much pain. He’ll probably have his final test today [Monday] to find out how he is going.
“I am hoping he pulls through because he is a huge player for us. For him to be part of the final XI against England will be very special for us.”
