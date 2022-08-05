ICC hopes to retain all-format players despite busy calendar

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is optimistic of retaining the game's all-format players despite their mounting workload in a busy calendar, chief executive Geoff Allardice said.

England talisman Ben Stokes quit the 50-overs format last month, citing an "unsustainable" schedule, while India's Virat Kohli has been vocal about the growing workload on players.

"There'll still be all-format players," Allardice told the ESPNcricinfo website.

"Whether they play every match that their country schedules in those formats is a different question."

Proliferation of franchise-based leagues and the ICC's own plans to have one global event every year have added strain to the calendar.