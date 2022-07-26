Warriors brand can benefit from long-term investment, says Williams
EP Cricket chief executive believes influx of quality players set to create more excitement around the game in the region
Premium
By AMIR CHETTY - 26 July 2022
Having top international players a part of Cricket SA’s new domestic T20 league can only benefit the player pipeline and development of local talent, Eastern Province Cricket chief executive Mark Williams believes.
Last week, CSA announced the six winning bidders who have acquired venues that will host some of the world’s best cricketers. ..
Warriors brand can benefit from long-term investment, says Williams
EP Cricket chief executive believes influx of quality players set to create more excitement around the game in the region
Having top international players a part of Cricket SA’s new domestic T20 league can only benefit the player pipeline and development of local talent, Eastern Province Cricket chief executive Mark Williams believes.
Last week, CSA announced the six winning bidders who have acquired venues that will host some of the world’s best cricketers. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer