Proteas keeping their feet on the ground
Win in first ODI against England a morale booster, but there’s still a lot of cricket to be played, says centurion Van der Dussen
Premium
By AMIR CHETTY - 20 July 2022
The Proteas will look to keep the intensity high as they head into the second ODI against England in Manchester on Friday, batsman Rassie van der Dussen said.
Van der Dussen had a specific plan in place when he helped the side to an emphatic win over England in the first ODI in Durham on Tuesday. ..
Proteas keeping their feet on the ground
Win in first ODI against England a morale booster, but there’s still a lot of cricket to be played, says centurion Van der Dussen
The Proteas will look to keep the intensity high as they head into the second ODI against England in Manchester on Friday, batsman Rassie van der Dussen said.
Van der Dussen had a specific plan in place when he helped the side to an emphatic win over England in the first ODI in Durham on Tuesday. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer