Proteas’ World Cup qualification hangs by a thread

The Proteas’ bid for automatic World Cup qualification is on the verge of collapse after they withdrew from an ODI series in Australia in 2023.
Originally scheduled to play three 50-over matches Down Under in January 2020, the series was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The matches would have been part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League qualification process, to determine direct entry into the tournament in 2023.
The Super League cut-off date is in May 2023, and the top seven teams along with hosts India will gain automatic entry into the showpiece.
However, SA is now in 11th place in the standings with only four wins from 13 matches and have it all to play for if they are to break into the top bracket.
CSA approached Cricket Australia to reconsider the dates, January 12 to 17, as this clashed with the proposed dates for their new franchise T20 competition.
In a statement, Australian cricket authorities said they could not find suitable alternative dates on which to host the three-match series, resulting in CSA announcing their withdrawal later on Wednesday morning.
CSA chief executive Pholetsi Moseki said they had reached out to their Australian counterparts months ago, offering four alternative options for when the matches could be played, however, none were deemed acceptable by Cricket Australia.
“CSA has agreed that the ICC award Australia the competition points,” he said.
“While we are saddened at losing the crucial points, we are confident that our in-form Proteas team will garner the requisite points through the remaining games to secure automatic qualification to the showpiece event in India next year.”
Meanwhile, a century by Janneman Malan and half-centuries by David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen were not enough as the Proteas kicked off their United Kingdom tour with a humbling six-wicket loss to the England Lions in Taunton on Tuesday.
Malan’s score of 103 runs off 116 balls helped the Proteas amass a competitive 318 for the loss of nine wickets after winning the toss and electing to bat first.
In reply, the hosts comfortably chased down the target thanks to half-centuries by Will Smeed (90), Ben Duckett (85), Tom Banton (57) and Stephen Eskinazi (52 not out).
“I think it was important for me to spend some time in the middle and also get some runs,” Malan said after the game.
“It’s all part of the build-up so it was good for the batters to be in the middle and get used to the conditions.
“We always saw today as time in the middle for the boys, time on the feet.
“They [England Lions] were obviously prepared well and they played well, but we saw this as a proper warm-up game and it will be more competitive in two days’ time.”
The South Africans used eight bowlers in the game, which was not classified as an official List A match, meaning they were allowed to give their entire squad a chance to participate.
Andile Phehlukwayo was the most successful of the bowlers, claiming two for 45 in five overs.
“They’ll [the bowlers] obviously have their learnings from today, but we’ll reflect and be better prepared for the next one,” Malan said.
The Proteas will play a second warm-up match on Thursday against the same opponents at New Road in Worcester, starting at midday SA time.
Proteas’ World Cup qualification hangs by a thread
CWC Super League points to be awarded to Australia
Image: RYAN HISCOTT / GETTY IMAGES
