Proteas white ball captain Bavuma: Injury may be ‘a blessing in disguise’
Proteas white ball captain Temba Bavuma is making steady progress from the elbow injury he sustained in the T20 tour of India.
After the injury, the 32-year-old batter was ruled out of the multi-format tour of England, starting with a three-match ODI series in Durham next week on Tuesday.
The ODI series will be followed by three T20s and as many Tests against England, who are currently hosting India.
Speaking at the KFC mini-cricket seminar at Sun City in Rustenburg, Bavuma said his elbow was healing.
“My recovery is going well. I am going for an assessment this week again to see how it is and how the bone has healed because I fractured a bone in my left elbow, which is my top hand. It is quite uncomfortable, but it is healing.
Despite missing the England tour, Bavuma said the injury could be considered a blessing in disguise as it would allow him to get much-needed rest before the T20 World Cup in Australia in October and November.
“No-one really wants to get injured. I don’t think there is a time for one to get injured.
“But if you look at it from that optimistic way of a saying it is a half-full glass, I guess having time away from the game to reflect and sort out whatever you want to from a physical and mental point of view is maybe good.
“I would have loved to be in the UK with the guys, because this is a big tour on our calendar, but certain things happen that you can’t exactly control and explain.
“Looking at it from that point of view, maybe it is a blessing in disguise.”
Bavuma also reflected on the KFC mini-cricket programme celebrating its 40th anniversary partnership with Cricket SA (CSA) this year.
“Growing up we were also involved in mini-cricket — it was under a different name at that time and, for me, what I remember the most was our first taste of formalised cricket.
“It was fun. I remember the coaches used to be mothers who stayed in the community and didn’t exactly know how to play a cover drive, but from a discipline point of view they were definitely very good.
“I have good memories of going to Newlands Stadium, whenever it was the tea or lunch break, getting to run around on the field to meet the SA players was great fun.
“I remember one experience in Langa — the West Indian team was in Cape Town and we got to interact with some of the heroes like Curtly Ambrose and Courtney Walsh,” he said.
Premier fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, who has been rested for the ODI leg of the tour to England, also praised the work being done by KFC mini-cricket.
“I’ve really not gone through that journey of KFC mini-cricket, but I remember when I first arrived in the Proteas there were a lot of activations that we were part of the experience of coming to the game.
“Just seeing the excitement on the faces of the kids while playing a game of cricket against their heroes and being involved in different programmes was good and this is a great initiative," Rabada said.