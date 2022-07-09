Gelvandale CC hosts cricket masterclass for young players
Ex-Proteas Robin Peterson, Ashwell Prince pass on valuable skills to next generation
By AMIR CHETTY - 09 July 2022
Gelvandale Cricket Club youngsters recently attended a high-level batting, bowling and fielding session and junior captain Hamza Khan hopes they can use their newly acquired knowledge to help further their careers and take their game to the top in the future.
Hamza, 16, was part of the club’s under-15 hub side that brought home the CSA U15 Hubs Challenge title in April. ..
