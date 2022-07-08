“We had a brief chat with Enoch, but you never divulge too much in terms of what is the plan going forward,” said Maharaj.
“I think his main aim is obviously to leave cricket in a better [situation] than what it was previously.
“I know Enoch from 2015 when we worked together in India and I have always thoroughly enjoyed [being] with him as a person and as a coach and his philosophy.
“He supports one of the poorer football teams, but his philosophy towards certain things is really remarkable. It is something we can look forward to and guys in the camp are really excited as to the years of planning ahead and where we want to be as a unit.
“All we can do is to wish him luck and support him in this journey of taking the team and cricketing nation to the next level.”
Maharaj says Proteas players behind CSA director of cricket Nkwe
Stand-in ODI captain Keshav Maharaj says Proteas players support newly appointed director of cricket at Cricket SA (CSA) Enoch Nkwe.
Nkwe, who succeeded Graeme Smith last week, will address the media on Friday morning at the CSA offices on his new role where he is expected to work closely with coach Mark Boucher.
Before the team’s departure to England on Friday for the tour that starts with a three-match ODI series in Durham on July 19, to be followed by as many T20s and Tests, Maharaj said he had discussions with Nkwe.
It remains to be seen what kind of relationship the two are going to have after Nkwe sensationally quit as Proteas assistant coach last year due to differences with Boucher.
