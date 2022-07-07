Proteas ready to fire against England — Maharaj

Proteas stand-in captain Keshav Maharaj hopes his side can improve as the tour progresses when the much-anticipated bilateral series against England gets under way later in July.
The 32-year-old left-arm spinner will lead a youthful yet experienced Proteas side in a three-match one-day international series starting in Durham on July 19.
The UK tour, which ends in September, will also see the two sides play three-match T20 and Test series and two T20 internationals against Ireland.
Maharaj said the squad selection was centred on catering to the team’s every need in each facet of the game.
“I don’t think we can really isolate a facet of the game that we have been better or poorer at, so we have picked a squad that will cater for all our needs when we go out there and for various combinations that we can try.
“It is important that whatever we do from the toss, we need to do well and then follow that up in the second innings.
“I don’t think there is too much we can focus on in terms of having a strength and a weakness,” he said.
“We have come a long way as a team, as a unit, with our batting, bowling and fielding, so hopefully we can be the polished article as the series starts to try to combat the England team.”
The Hollywoodbets Dolphins player said there was a good spirit in the squad and everybody was raring to go ahead of what was set to be a tough task against a solid English white-ball unit.
“Our house is in order, everyone is ready to go [come tomorrow], so we have no issues from that point of view,” he said.
“England have done really well. The new coaches have instilled their philosophies [in the team].
“We are just going to focus on executing our game plan and play cricket according to how we want to play and how we have in the last couple of years, especially in the shorter format of the game.”
Since their return to international cricket, the Proteas have not had the best luck on their travels to face the English on home soil.
They have won just one ODI series, the Texaco Cup in 1998, before playing out to a two-all NatWest ODI Series draw 14 years later in 2012.
“I have played only two ODIs in England, so I can’t really comment too much on that,” Maharaj said.
“I think maybe we are too slow to adapt to the conditions.
“I remember the series [in 2017] I was involved in, we lost 2-1 and found our rhythm only in the last ODI.
“Hopefully we can replicate much of what we did in that last ODI in terms of adapting to conditions.
“Having said that, we have a lot of new personnel in the team compared with the way it was five or six years ago.
“Hopefully, that exuberance of youth can add some energy to the squad and we can rectify things sooner rather than later in the series.”
HeraldLIVE
Proteas ready to fire against England — Maharaj
Everyone raring to go in one-day series against strong white-ball team, says stand-in captain
Sports reporter
Image: PANKAJ NANGIA/GALLO IMAGES
